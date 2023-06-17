What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On June 18, During The New Moon

On June 18 we have the New Moon in Gemini helping each zodiac sign to manifest what it needs. The trick to manifesting is to not hold off on what you dream of until some other far-fetched date in time but instead to bring it into this moment.

Each day you have a choice to live as if you have so much further to go or as a soul who already can revel in the abundance you have created. This isn't just the choice between abundance and lack but between ego and your soul, two themes heightened during the New Moon in Gemini today.

A New Moon is a powerful portal of intentions, as you can plant the seeds for what you hope to reap in a lunar cycle. They offer you a time of renewal and a chance to start fresh, regardless of what has transpired or even what limitations you may feel — it's a chance to plant the seeds of hope for the impossible to become possible.

While you can choose to embrace this lunar event in any way which honors the person you already are, you can also incorporate the air element of Gemini and the planting and tending to seeds to symbolize the growth you hope to achieve. You can always strive for more, but embracing all you have at this moment is often the start of manifesting all you desire.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 18, during the New Moon:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Important conversations

Adorn yourself with the color blue today to encourage honest communication. You can strengthen your intention by placing lapis lazuli in your clothing and anointing your throat chakra with rosemary essential oil to help support important conversations while repeating the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I am open and ready for important conversations in my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Self-worth

Anoint your heart and sacral chakra with rose essential oil while repeating the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy and deserving of peace, love and success.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Fresh start

Plant Calathea outside or in a pot indoors. As you do reflect on the statement of turning over a new leaf while repeating the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing a fresh start with myself and my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Peace

Purchase or cut a bouquet of white lilies and place them centrally in your home. Light a white candle and repeat the affirmation fifteen times.

Affirmation For Today: I am choosing to embrace peace over worry.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Support

Lay in savasana on the grass outside, feeling the earth supporting and hugging you. As you do, repeat the affirmation eleven times, breathing deeply into your belly.

Affirmation For Today: I welcome supportive, loving relationships into my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Trust

Using freesia essential oil, anoint your sacral chakra while repeating the affirmation. You can also place a sprig of freesia under your pillow or by your bed for greater attunement to the frequency of trust.

Affirmation For Today: I am practicing great trust towards anything which feels new or uneasy.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Taking a chance

Create a sacred space with an orange candle, passionflower and basil. As you sit before your altar, place your hands on your heart and repeat the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to take a chance on a new chapter in my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Healthier intimacy

Light a red candle and place red rose petals around the base. As you sit in front of your sacred space, perform a self-massage with rose essential oil on your chakra points while silently repeating the affirmation in your mind's eye.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing healthier ways of relating and building intimacy with my partner.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: A new romantic relationship

Gather a red and violet candle. Bind them together with a green thread and sprinkle pink rose petals around the bases of them. As you light the candles and sit in your sacred space, place your hands on your heart while repeating the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to take action toward creating a new beginning in my romantic life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Making yourself a priority

Create a tea using lemon balm. As you sit enjoying the aroma, quiet your breath and focus on each sip as an act of self-care. Repeat the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of all the love and care I give others.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Choosing ease and joy

Place citrine in your pocket or wear jewelry made from it. Each time you notice it or touch it, repeat the affirmation and hold it in your mind as you visualize yourself making every choice with the intention of joy and ease.

Affirmation For Today: I am choosing to choose ease and joy within each moment consciously.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: A new beginning in your home

Create a smudge with rosemary, lavender, pine and rose. As you burn it, smudging your home, smile and repeat the affirmation. Scatter the ashes outside and then sprinkle with cinnamon for abundance.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing a new beginning within my home and family.

