Exactly How Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest What They Need On June 16

Every manifestation needs faith. So on June 16, if you are still holding onto doubt, or even the doubt of others, about whether you can truly manifest your deepest intentions, then you aren't harnessing your full power — or even the power of the universe.

Faith is the belief in something you cannot see. There is no logic behind it or even evidence, it's simply the choice to believe it, and anything is possible. It's also the necessary energy behind successful manifestations.

Hold the word faith in your mind before you begin a manifestation ritual. Focus on how your intention will see, feel and even smell once it's real as you envision yourself as a part of it. Picture yourself there while living and enjoying everything you're striving to create.

While faith is often thought to be only fleeting or emotionally based, grounding yourself in how it will feel helps you get one step closer to becoming a reality because a manifestation becomes more powerful the more you can feel it's already a reality. Faith truly can move mountains, but it can also help you believe more deeply in yourself to manifest whatever your zodiac sign desires or needs the most on June 16

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 16:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Intuitive guidance

Create a sacred sachet with rosemary, lavender and passionflower. Place it under your pillow while you dream, repeating the affirmation before bed.

Affirmation for today: I am listening to and honoring my inner self.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Greater connection

Wrap a blue candle with yellow thread, bringing communication, fun and connection. As you light the candle, place your hand's palms up in your lap while repeating the affirmation six times.

Affirmation for today: I am embracing a greater depth within the connections in my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Clarity

Write on a piece of paper what you hope to gain clarity on. Fold it three times and place it in a bowl of water with sodalite on an east-facing windowsill to invite clarity. Repeat the affirmation as you do.

Affirmation for today: I am open to receiving clarity and peace.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: New perspective

Light a gold candle you've anointed with rosemary essential oil. As you focus on the flame, close your eyes, and try to still embody the vision of the flame in your mind's eye while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation for today: I am seeking deeper meaning and a new perspective.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Soul transformation

Take a black and a white candle for new beginnings and protection. Place coriander and mint at the base of your candles and repeat the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation for today: I am embracing transformation at a soul level.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Romantic commitment

Create a circle to symbolize the commitment of the wedding ring out of red thread, and bury it beneath a basil plant while repeating the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation for today: I am ready for and calling in a deeper romantic commitment.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Self-care

Create a scrub from coffee grounds, coconut oil and lavender essential oil. Repeat the affirmation as you take the time to make this and use it in the shower. Follow with a self-massage using ylang-ylang or rose oil for greater embodiment.

Affirmation for today: I am focusing on the small ways I care for and show myself love.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Unbreakable Joy

Write a letter to your future self, thanking yourself for never giving up and doing all you could to build a life with a solid foundation of joy. Fold it three times, anoint it with lavender oil, and bury it beneath a lily of the valley. Repeat the affirmation five times.

Affirmation for today: I am creating a life with a firm foundation of joy, fulfillment, and connection.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Changes in the home

Take a sprig of rosemary and place it under your pillow or in your clothing as you repeat the affirmation. You can also wear or put amethyst in your pocket for greater clarity involving the changes at hand.

Affirmation for today: I am open to and ready to embrace changes within my home and family.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Vulnerability

Light a purple candle adorned with kava, hawthorn, and rose petals as you focus on your altar and repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation for today: I am emotionally open and vulnerable with those who matter most.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Faith

Hold a white feather as you set an intention into it of greater faith while repeating the affirmation twice. Place it on an east-facing windowsill to help direct you toward your faith.

Affirmation for today: I am embracing faith toward all matters that are unfinished or still in process.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Self-assurance

Anoint your chakra points with ginger essential oil, paying special attention to your sacral chakra, which governs safety. As you do, repeat the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation for today: I am grounded, clear, and confident. I trust in the universe's timing.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.