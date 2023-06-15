June 16 Love Horoscopes Are 'Amazingly Good' For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

What's good about today, June 16, is that most of us enjoy almost everything we do. While that may sound a bit idealistic, it's more along the lines of not letting the little things bother us. We're working with the transit of Moon sextile Venus today, and for three zodiac signs, this transit brings about a feeling of relaxation.

We are less prone to judgment and more apt to accept things as they are, for what they are. We can see how this attitude would be a gemstone for love and romance. We will see how Moon sextile Venus affects and influences our love lives today in beautiful and 'accepting' ways.

Wouldn't spending the day with someone you love without being on guard be nice? We won't have an ulterior agenda on this day, and we certainly won't be in a state of fear. During Moon sextile Venus, fear is the last thing we entertain, and when it comes to love and our romantic partners, we let them be.

We see them for who they are, and who they are is someone we accept. We're not looking for perfection today, nor are we looking for flaws. We exist in a state of kindness and acceptance, and that does a love life wonders. Three zodiac signs will see how this works out on June 16.

What these three zodiac signs may also get to experience is a more advanced state of intimacy. When we trust our partners, we let the fear go; when it comes to intimacy, that's where it's at, folks. Trust, romance and fearlessness. That's quite a combo, and during Moon sextile Venus, we'll see it play out on the stage of our lives. Who's going to experience this on June 16?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 16:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's an interesting twist for you coming up, thanks to Moon sextile Venus, and it has to do with the idea of you finding someone to love on this day, June 16. One of the reasons you attract someone on this day is for the very reason that you aren't looking. You are content to meet someone, but your attitude is so lax and easygoing during Moon sextile Venus that you don't come with a pressure vibe.

Being that you aren't entering the arena like a gladiator, looking for a sparring partner, your presence doesn't feel intimidating to others, and that's what starts the process up. You can be very intimidating at times, Aries, and while you don't intend to scare lovers off, you do simply by being 'strong.'

Today puts you in a different light; you've grown. You aren't using your energy to dazzle but to 'be present.' By being present, you allow the best energy to find you, and it will, in the form of a kind person. At last.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

On the other hand, you have a partner and one that you feel incredibly good about today. It's June 16, and whatever you do, it's magic. Your partner enjoys you today and you, them, because neither of you is on the other one's case.

Not that you are at each other regularly, but Moon sextile Venus brings out the best in both of you, and when you are at your finest, you do things like smile, share secrets, and give each other gifts. This is a great day for just kicking back and being yourself.

The item you love most about your partner is that they are a super chill person who wants nothing more than a drama-free existence spent with the person they love most in the world: you. Enjoy the day, Taurus. Make the very best of it.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel like being social now and then; today is one of those days. You'll find that on June 16, you and your partner will decide together that fun is the game's name and that you need to get some. During the transit of Moon sextile Venus, it will feel nice to get out, but even nicer to know that your partner supports the social butterfly in you, as they don't always.

You may stir up feelings of intense gratitude for how your life has turned out, as it seems that today presents you with a blissful and happy vision. You have fun with friends and go home with someone you love and adore. It's a carefree day where no judgment is passed, and no perfectionism is followed. Easy, breezy, beautiful. Enjoy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.