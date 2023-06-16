How The Summer Solstice Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope This Week

Summer is coming and the weekly horoscope for June 19 - 25 brings several transformative transits that have the power to revamp our lives and set us free from certain unwanted obligations. A lot of negative energy is coming at us this week, but it's the stuff that will get our juices flowing. We may find much to complain about, but we will adapt and accept rather than complain and reject. We will find our way through the storm presented to us by the many opposing transits, starting with Moon opposite Pluto and leading us to Moon opposite Neptune.

We may have moments of great self-doubt this week, but we won't be able to separate ourselves from our childlike joy, knowing that the Summer solstice is upon us. On the same day that Summer arrives, we'll see Cancer season begin its journey, and these two major transits will be what we might call our 'saving graces' during this time.

We'll notice that, no matter how down things 'want' to get, we're not really buying into them. We just don't believe it's all 'that bad.' Moon sextile Uranus plays a big role at the top of the week in getting us to believe in miracles again.

Moon trine Jupiter decidedly comes in to make sure we don't stay in any funks that we may be in, and honestly, with the Summer coming up, nobody wants the funk. We want the fun — fun, not funk. Because we are survivors and believers, we will have what we want. Let's celebrate the week of June 19 - 25, by showing it what we're made of. Let's do this!

Weekly horoscope for June 19 - 25:



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

During the week of June 19 - 25, you'll be paid a visit by transit Moon sextile Uranus which will stir your imagination to the point that you believe you can do anything. You are well aware of your limitations, though you don't believe you should have to consider them too heavily. You are strong-willed and pushy but also on the road to success.



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

A change of plans uproots all of your prior engagements, and that's just fine and dandy for you. You are working with the energy from the transit of Moon trine Neptune, which activates your imagination. You don't fear what's going on 'out there' because 'in here' everything is going well. You rely on your mind for comfort this week, Taurus.



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Expect hassles at the workplace, mainly a disagreement that may go awry with a fellow coworker during the transit of Moon opposite Pluto, which laces into you relentlessly and makes you feel defensive. You won't be helpless, but you will feel attacked. Avoid playing the victim. You'll rise above it all if you can stick with it and stay patient. Know this won't last forever, Gemini. That's the best you can do for yourself at this time.



Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You'll see how saying the right thing at the right time helps your situation and establishes you as the 'smart person in the room.' During Mercury sextile Mars, you'll see that it's OK to vibe forcefully ... if what you are forcing is positive and beneficial. You will be seen as the person who heals things during this week, and you'll enjoy taking that title on.



Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During Moon sextile Mercury, you will finally be ready to speak up and change things. You have held on for so long, and you've let 'the others' have their say, but you've also noticed that nobody is saying anything worthwhile — not where this project of yours is concerned. Ultimately, it looks like you are the boss and deserve to be heard and listened to.



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week has you whipping things into shape again as the powers of Moon square Uranus work with you rather than against you. You may be the most troublesome card in the deck, but nobody will be able to doubt your ability to get things done this week ... even if your methods are unconventional. You know what it takes, and if you don't win any popularity contests while getting things done, then that's 'their' problem, not yours.



Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

With the Moon now in Virgo, you feel strong enough to eliminate something dragging on you for too long. This could be about a lifestyle change or even a new relationship. What's known is that during this transit, Libra will veer to the 'action' side of the scales. No more waiting around, thinking about it. It's time to do something about it. Action!



Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Flack at work may upset you, as Moon opposite Saturn sets your situation up so that you may say a little too much to an authority figure. There comes a point with you, Scorpio, where you don't care what comes out of your mouth, but you'd be well advised to hold back if you think you might have gone too far. You don't have to take this 'all the way,' you can spare yourself the misery by withholding during the week of June 19 - 25.



Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week has you slipping into your private world, where you let your imagination entertain you. During Moon opposite Neptune, you'll feel at home inside your head because of how your life seems. It's better to be safe than sorry. You feel hostile and angry toward the world, knowing that getting involved will not solve anything. You retreat to where you know you can find solace.



Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll work the negativity of the week to your advantage as Moon trine Pluto seems to have pegged you out of the crowd as someone who can take a wrong thing and make it right. You are a master at spinning a situation, and what you're working with this week is both tumultuous and aggravating. Still, you'll see success somehow.



Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You might kick yourself for believing a little too hard in the power of your mind, as Mercury square Neptune tosses you for a loop and shows you just how wrong you were about someone in your life. You wanted to believe in this person, yet this week reveals something about them that is disgusting and intolerable.



Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Since it's the beginning of Summer and Cancer season in town, you generally warm up to the vibe that awaits you. This week shows you that attitude is everything, as you are one of the zodiac signs that simply won't go down with the ship. You can enjoy what you have, and you will spend very little time complaining about what you don't have. It's all OK in Piscesville.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.