61 Fun First Day Of Summer Quotes To Celebrate The Summer Solstice

Summer fun and BBQs are here!

Nobody will argue with me that summertime is the absolute best time of the year, and these fun first day of Summer quotes below prove just that.

As a kid, the summer is all I'd look forward to after a long year of school. Even as you get older, summer continues to be the best because of the weather and the overall relaxed vibe. Everyone is ready for fun in the sun by the time June rolls around.

I started my summer countdown back in January and I'm SO relieved that the Summer solstice is finally here on June 20!

Summer is the best season for many reasons. School is out, it's sunny and hot, ice cream all day every day and hello, beach days are amazing! Plus, summer is when all the fun vacations happen.

The winters can be miserable if you don't live in a place where it's hot all year round, so the summertime is much needed. It's a time where you can forget what clothes are and just wear your bathing suit all day and a time when the preferred shoe is flip flops.

What are you waiting for?! It's time to kick back, put your toes in the sand, and celebrate the Summer solstice with our collection of the best first day of Summer quotes that perfectly describe how amazing summer is!

1. "If summer had one defining scent, it'd definitely be the smell of barbecue."​ —Katie Lee

2. “A life without love is like a year without summer.” — Jenna Evans Welch

3. "Oh, the summer night, has a smile of light, and she sits on a sapphire throne."Bryan Procter

4. “Summer after all, is a time when wonderful things can happen to quiet people.” — Deb Caletti

5. "'Cause a little bit of summer is what the whole year is all about." —John Mayer

6. "If you're not barefoot, then you're overdressed."

7. “In summer, the song sings itself.”— William Carlos Williams

8. “Summer has filled her veins with light and her heart is washed with noon.”— C. Day Lewis

9. "I love summertime more than anything else in the world. That is the only thing that gets me through the winter, knowing that summer is going to be there." — Jack McBrayer

10. "I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket." —Kellie Elmore

11. "Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink in the wild air." —Ralph Waldo Emerson​

12. "It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside." — Maud Hart Lovelace

13. “Summer will end soon enough, and childhood as well.”― George R.R. Martin

14. “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer.”— Albert Camus

15. “She acts like summer and walks like rain.” — Drops of Jupiter, Train

16. "Sweet, sweet burn of sun and summer wind, and you, my friend, my new fun thing, my summer fling." —K.D. Lang

17. "Summer afternoon—summer afternoon; to me, those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language." —Henry James

18. "Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June."— Al Bernstein

19. "Friends, sun, sand, and sea, that sounds like a summer to me."

20. “Summer bachelors like summer breezes, are never as cool as they pretend to be.”― Nora Ephron

21. “Take me away: I need the sand and the waves.”

22. "Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August." —Jenny Han

23. "I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June." —L.M. Montgomery​

24. "I was made for sunny days."

26. "I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this." —Susan Branch

27. "Smell the sea, and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly." —Van Morrison

29. “Just the smell of summer can make me fall in love.” — Modest Mouse

31. “And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald​

32. “A pineapple a day keeps the worries away.”

33. “Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability.” —Sam Keen

34. "Summer means happy times and good sunshine. It means going to the beach, going to Disneyland, having fun." —Brian Wilson

36. “Summer is here. I am in the process of moving all my habits outdoors.”

37. “A summer I’ll always remember with people I’ll never forget.”

38. "Aaah, summer - that long anticipated stretch of lazy, lingering days, free of responsibility and rife with possibility. It's a time to hunt for insects, master handstands, practice swimming strokes, conquer trees, explore nooks and crannies, and make new friends." —Darell Hammond

39. "The grill is the summer equivalent of a fireplace; everyone gravitates to it." —Katie Lee

40. “The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever.”

41. “If a June night could talk, it would probably boast it invented romance.” —Bern Williams

42. “It is easy to forget now, how effervescent and free we all felt that summer.” — Anna Godbersen

43. “The summer in you calms the winter in me.”

44. "Like a welcome summer rain, humor may suddenly cleanse and cool the earth, the air, and you." — Langston Hughes

45. “Summertime is always the best of what might be.”— Charles Bowden

46. “The summer night is like a perfection of thought.” —​Wallace Stevens

47. “It’s a smile, it’s a , it’s a sip of wine…it’s summertime!” —Kenny Chesney

48. “Some of the best memories are made in flip flops.” —Kellie Elmore

50. “Summertime…and the living is easy.”

51. “Sun is shining. Weather is sweet. Make you wanna move your dancing feet.” —Bob Marley

52. “One benefit of summer was that each day we had more light to read by.” — Jeanette Walls

53. "Summer would not be summer without Ice-cream. Ice-cream is the favorite currency of love." —Puck

54. "Summer has always been my favorite season. I feel happier." — Zooey Deschanel

55. “Summer is a state of mind.”

56. “Summer’s in the air, baby, heaven’s in your eyes.”

58. “Summer means happy times, good sunshine and stunning sunsets.”

59. “Every summer has a story.”

60. "Summertime. It was a song. It was a season. I wondered if that season would ever live inside me." — Benjamin Alire Saenz

61. "Ah, summer, what power you have to make us suffer and like it." — Russell Baker

Lauren Margolis is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.