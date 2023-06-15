Weekly Horoscopes Are A Bit Messy For 3 Zodiac Signs June 19 - 25

Oh, Summertime, do you have to be so cruel? We've only just begun, and here you are, making a mess of things. This week, June 19 - 25, brings us an assortment of transits that are guaranteed to blow our minds ... in all the wrong ways. Who asked for the Moon to trine Pluto? Did you? I certainly didn't. Were you who gave Moon opposition Pluto access to our professional lives? I most definitely did not ask for this. Who's in charge here? Who are you, people? Surely, I jest, yet we all know that when we have cosmic transits, like the Moon opposite Saturn and Neptune while entering Cancer season, the week's quote is, "It ain't easy."

We've got certain things working for us, like a Virgo Moon to help us gauge the damage that's being caused and Mercury trine Uranus to remind us that we are still individuals and that even if we 'go down' for a while, we're still going to rise again eventually.

Still, this week promises a hard time for sure zodiac signs and so much of that harshness comes from an inability to flow with the times or adapt to newness. We are stuck in the old ways during the week of June 19 - 25, and while we might feel powerful with words and actions, that doesn't mean that what we say or do will have any lasting effect. In other words, this week has us all dressed up with no place to go.

The Leo Moon will help ... but how will it help, and WHO will it help? We're looking at how this transit, in particular, makes everything we do a little more forceful. This means that it's like a Law of Attraction kind of scene. If we're good, we're very good, and the result is excellent, but if we're wrong ... holy smokes, zodiac signs, we're bad. Being bad this week is not good. Which three zodiac signs will drop to new levels of badness?

Rough weekly horoscopes for three zodiac signs, June 19 - 25:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

So, here you are, ready to rumble; the Summer is here, and you have big plans. The only problem is that everyone in your life seems to want to do what they want to do so, and that has very little to do with what you want. So, you compromise during the week of June 19 - 25 because you feel that is the fair thing to do, and you'd be right.

However, one thing leads to the next, and before you know it, all of those cherished 'plans for the future' are being hijacked by all the people in your world who want to continue doing it their way. You feel you're being ignored as if standing there waving your hands and jumping up and down while everyone around you talks a mile a minute without noticing you're in the room. Thinking you are being ignored will haunt you throughout the week, Aries.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As you grow accustomed to your new professional situation (if it hasn't arrived yet ... it's coming soon), you will notice that for every ounce of self-confidence that comes up, someone in your life almost seems there to try and remove it from you. During the week of June 19 - 25, you will encounter a strange reaction to all the positivity you bring to the world. Because of the many planetary oppositions, it seems all your friends cannot see you in a good light.

You keep trying, and you keep getting shut out. While your confidence lets you know that you are doing nothing wrong, you won't be able to shake the feeling that you are being judged round the clock. This will irk you and make you feel isolated, perhaps to the point where you give up trying.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week will have you picking everything apart for a good reason. First, you feel as though you just can't get a break when it comes to what goes on in your household, which implies that you don't live alone and that whoever you DO live with is grating your nerves like hard cheese. You try, you lose, and it's not because you don't put your heart into it.

What you're up against are the unending planetary opposites, and they have you trying very hard only to watch all of your efforts turn into whopping failures. Now, you can accept your circumstance or complain until your head pops off and rolls away. June 19 - 25, will bring your world a sense of hopelessness regarding your living situation. If this means 'roommates,' then be prepared to think of them as 'strangers from hell.'

