What Your Zodiac Sign Can Intentionally Manifest On June 9

Here's how to powerfully manifest what your zodiac sign needs on June 9: Let your words have roots. At times there is a greater importance placed on the action you take rather than the words you speak.

Yet, your words are the architects of your future, what they lay the foundation for is what you end up building off. Visualize each one of the words you speak growing roots into the life you want to live.

Not only does this help you truly only speak about what you want to become, but it also creates a path of stepping stones that will carry you from where you are to where you want to be. Actions do matter; however, it’s your words which give them the power to change everything and to step into a powerful phase of manifestation.

Here's what your zodiac sign can manifest on June 9:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Self-acceptance

Take a blue candle, anoint it with bergamot essential oil, and place it in a sacred place. Take the remaining oil and massage it into your heart chakra as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am accepting myself in every way.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Inner courage

Using basil, burdock root, and verbena create a sacred sachet. Attune your intention to it and place it in your pocket or workspace throughout the day to inspire you to act.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing the courage to be who I truly am.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Grounding

Focus your mind on your affirmation as you walk around barefoot outside, paying attention to how the earth feels beneath your feet. Anoint the pulse points on your ankles with cypress oil for greater grounding.

Affirmation For Today: I am pausing and grounding myself in the present moment.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Gratitude

At 11:11 and every hour you see eleven after, repeat the affirmation and one thing you are grateful for. Carry fluorite in your pocket for a greater expression of gratitude.

Affirmation For Today: I am full of gratitude.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Peace

Take a Blue candle and etch the word peace into it. Anoint the candle with neroli oil and rub your hands together in front of your face inhaling deeply. Sit cross-legged in front of your altar and repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am deserving and capable of creating peace in my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Safety

Place a seed in the palm of your left hand, creating a fist around it. Wrap twine around your hand four times, while repeating the affirmation. Slide the binding off your hand and plant it in the ground with the seed.

Affirmation For Today: I am safe within myself, my life and all my relationships.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: A stable relationship

Create a tea with tulsi, rosemary, and peppermint. Drink alone or with a partner as you repeat the affirmation working to feel both grounded and open.

Affirmation For Today: I am working to create a stable and loving relationship.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Romantic balance

Collect a red, white, and black candle setting them up in a triangle formation in your sacred space. Place a spring of lemon balm in the middle for balance, and as you light them envision them becoming one eternal flame. Repeat the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am at peace with my truth as I let it create balance in my romantic relationship.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: New perspective on health

Anoint your pulse points with tea tree oil, a powerful essence for your zodiac sign. Lay in savasana and perform a visualized body scan taking note of where it feels like there is tightness, emotions, pain, or exhaustion. Repeat the affirmation six times and visualize yourself releasing everything you’re keeping inside of you.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to try something new to help improve my overall health.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Stable relationships

Take a branch of bittersweet, for truth, and place it in your sacred space with a blue candle for understanding while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating strong and stable relationships in my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: A new home

Set up a green and gold candle on your altar space, tying them together with a white thread. As you light them, repeat the affirmation four times, and visualize the home you are manifesting.

Affirmation For Today: I am attracting a new home that will be full of love and joy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Opportune conversations

Hold a piece of aquamarine in your hands as you send the intention of opportune conversations into it, then place it in your water bottle for the day. Anoint yourself with geranium oil for truth and positive communication.

Affirmation For Today: I am opening myself to having important conversations at precisely the right time.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.