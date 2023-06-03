What To Manifest On June 4, 2023, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Speak your intentions into existence using your zodiac sign to manifest what you need on June 4, 2023. Talk as if everything you want is already a reality or making it to you. Practice speaking only what you want to manifest and do it as you already have.

Your words carry immense weight with the universe, and the more you speak your intentions into reality, the greater the universe can help you create them. Tapping into the power of Mercury in Taurus today, become aware of your throat chakra and the feeling of expansiveness or restriction when in certain situations. Align with your truth and believe everything and anything is possible, and then start speaking as if it is.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 4, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Healthy boundaries

Using Amazonite, meditate on the boundaries you must set while envisioning a circle of light protecting you. Repeat the affirmation and seal it into your heart.

Affirmation For Today: I can honor my boundaries by speaking on what I need.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Internal validation

Write a love letter to yourself in the morning, speaking light, love, and positive validation into yourself. Leave it underneath your pillow and anoint yourself with black spruce essential oil.

Affirmation For Today: I can speak words of praise and encouragement into my soul.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Freedom

Light a black candle as you hold it near your third eye, imagining it burning away all the negative self-talk and thoughts you’ve had. Pour what you've melted into a bowl of clear water while repeating the affirmation. Leave it still during the day and return to the earth in the evening.

Affirmation For Today: I am speaking acceptance and understanding into those parts of myself I have struggled with.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Supportive connections

Anoint yourself with sandalwood oil in the morning as you repeat the affirmation. Carry amethyst in your pocket to help you attract those meant to be in your life.

Affirmation For Today: I am using my words of truth to align with new and supportive connections in my life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Financial Abundance

Take a dollar bill and write the word abundance on it. Fold it ten times and bury it beneath a basil plant outside while you repeat the affirmation. Place a tiger's eye at its base for added financial gain.

Affirmation For Today: I can speak my worth and receive all the abundance I seek.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Inspirational travel

Create a salve using coconut oil for good luck, peppermint for new experiences, and orange for adventure. Massage into your heart and root chakra as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am speaking into existence new and exciting opportunities I want to attract.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Self-reflection

Participate in a mirror meditation as you reflect on the affirmation and speak to yourself about what you most need to hear. Write the affirmation on your mirror and anoint your temples with cedarwood essential oil for added clarity.

Affirmation For Today: I will speak to myself with love, awareness, and truth.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Romantic changes

Write a letter to yourself or your partner describing the changes you look forward to. Fold seven times, anoint with ylang-ylang and place within your pillowcase.

Affirmation For Today: I am using my words to craft a new and healthy change in my romantic life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Accountability

Light a black candle to protect against negative thoughts, and create a list of everything you need to take accountability for in your life. Go outside and speak it into the universe, then burn in a safe space, adding in black elderberry for accountability. Let the breeze carry the ashes away once finished and the ashes are cooled.

Affirmation For Today: I am speaking up and taking accountability for everything in my life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Transformation

Using lepidolite, meditate on how you can communicate more effectively. Carry it with you throughout the day or place it on your desk, repeating the affirmation whenever you return to it.

Affirmation For Today: I can use my words to transform all matters.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Peace

Create a smudge with lavender for love, chamomile for forgiveness, lemon balm for peace, and basil for luck. As you smudge your home space, repeat the affirmation and bury the ashes near your front door.

Affirmation For Today: I speak truth and peace into myself, my home, and my family.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Advocating for yourself

Using rhodochrosite, send your intentions for greater self-advocacy into it; place it in your clothing throughout the day and underneath your pillow in the evening. Anoint yourself with rose essential oil for greater power.

Affirmation For Today: I will advocate for myself by articulating my needs and boundaries.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.