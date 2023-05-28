The One Thing Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest Into Reality On Monday, May 29

What should your zodiac sign manifest on May 29, 2023? Every day is a brand-new beginning. Regardless of what the previous day or even year has brought, every morning you awake, you have a fresh new start awaiting you.

To make the most of it, you must cleanse and release whatever has occurred, not because it doesn’t matter, or you’re supposed to have it all figured out but because you need to make sure you’re not letting it dictate you moving forward.

Always take your lessons into tomorrow, but never your fears. Let yourself release any regrets, doubts or even mistakes and truly feel a sense of renewal infusing your soul with hope and positivity. As you do, you can tune into your heart and begin to manifest your deepest intentions.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 29, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Peace of mind

Place a white candle in a sacred space, and surround it with lavender, rosemary, and basil. As you light the candle, meditate on the affirmation. Add the herbs to a bath for greater intensity.

Affirmation For Today: I am a vessel of peace and certainty.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Self-confidence

Light an orange candle and hold a tiger's eye near the flame as you visualize the energy of confidence transferring into the crystal. Place it on your workspace or in your clothing throughout the day.

Affirmation For Today: I am stepping into my highest self as I honor my worth.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Taking action

Practice a coin ritual by first writing the word decision on it and anointing it with olive oil. Hold the coin in your hands as you assign a decision to each side. Once you flip it, notice immediately what you hope, or think will be revealed. Bury the coin in the ground for confidence.

Affirmation For Today: I am trusting myself to take action on my dreams.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Acceptance

Using rose or ylang-ylang oil, perform a self-massage, paying attention to any area of the body which feels like it has stuck emotions. As you rub in a counterclockwise motion to encourage more feeling, repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am releasing anything which is out of my control and finding acceptance for everything left undone.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: A life-changing decision

Create a quiet space of meditation as you utilize a white candle and a tulsi and lemon balm tea. As you sit, quiet your mind, and write a letter to yourself encouraging you to follow the direction of your soul. Once finished, place it in your pillowcase.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to finally decide and take an important step forward in my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Career stability

Place a bamboo or flowering jasmine on your desk or workspace, while repeating the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am able to have stability and joy in all matters.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Soul expansion

Using a paper lantern, write a message to your highest self invoking the direction and expansion you are seeking. In the evening hours, as you light and release it, repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing my intuition and the desires of my soul.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Direction

Begin a ritual with a tea made from equal parts rosebuds, lemon balm, and chamomile. As you sit cross-legged breathing in the scent, envision it traveling through your body as you become aware of your inner voice. Once finished, repeat the affirmation eight times while placing your left hand on your heart, and your right on your lower belly.

Affirmation For Today: I am honoring my inner voice as I make decisions necessary to take ownership of my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Commitment in love

Take a purple and red candle and bind them together with a white string. Place a rose quartz and amethyst at the base of them. As you meditate on this space, repeat the affirmation as you envision a romantic commitment which honors your truth and authenticity.

Affirmation For Today: I am choosing to commit to who and what supports my highest self.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Self-empowerment

In the morning hours, meditate with an orange candle and citrine. Repeat the affirmation and feel what word comes to mind about what you most want or need. Write this word on your right inner wrist and massage with the citrine before beginning your day.

Affirmation For Today: I am able to create a life of both productivity and joy.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Freedom

Create a garden space or pot with freesia, yellow roses, sunflowers, or strelitzia. Assign an intention to each flower while repeating the affirmation. Once planted, hold your hands over the new garden as you visualize infusing it with freedom, creativity, and joy.

Affirmation For Today: I am free to create a life that fuels my happiness and creativity.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Deep roots

Gather an aloe plant and place it in a central location within your home. On the underside of the succulent leaves, write your intentions for your home and family as you repeat the affirmation. Sprinkle with cinnamon for success.

Affirmation For Today: I am working to create an authentic and healthy home and family.

