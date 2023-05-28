What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest The Week Of May 29, 2023

Luck is on your side as the Full Moon will rise in Sagittarius, so here's what your zodiac sign can manifest the week of May 29 - June 4, 2023. Sagittarius is the ruling sign of Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, and essential to use in your manifestation practices. However, as this zodiac sign also represents the truth, it’s important to remain aware that anything that isn’t true or for your highest good will not be manifested — simply because it’s not meant to be.

Look for the ultimate truth this week, even if challenging, and what hasn’t begun to manifest, no matter how hard you’ve tried. Be willing to release something that may not be for your highest good so that you can tap into what is.

Then with your fierce divine power, set an intention not just for something you want but for a chapter in your life that will help fulfill your greatest potential. Because while the universe tends to conspire with a stubborn heart, it only speaks the language of truth.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest the week of May 29 – June 4, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Luck

Anoint a white candle with lemon essential oil and place an object important to you on your altar. As you meditate on this, repeating the affirmation, envision an aura of luck surrounding you and your object. Think of carrying this object in your purse or even putting it on a necklace as a reminder that luck is always with you.

Affirmation For This Week: I am a being of luck and light.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Truth

Begin by breaking an egg in half, empty the contents into your sink, take one half, and place it in a container so you can fill it with Moon water. Add a drop of angelica root for extra intensity. While repeating the affirmation, put your index finger in the Moon water while crushing the other half of the shell in your opposite hand. Deposit both in your garden and sprinkle with verbena.

Affirmation For This Week: I am always embracing the highest truth to bring transformation to my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Clarity in love

Set up an altar space for the week with a red candle which has been anointed with frankincense and tied with a white cord. Place the candle in a bowl of clear water. Write what you seek clarity regarding on a slip of paper and place it in the water. As you meditate each day, reflect on the affirmation. At the end of the week, bury the water and dissolved paper beside a rose bush to discover your truth.

Affirmation For This Week: I am worthy of honoring my deepest truth.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Self-awareness

Perform a daily mirror meditation by speaking to yourself about what you are grateful and proud of, then lighting a black candle and saying what you need to change or grow. Anoint yourself with cypress essential oil for greater awareness.

Affirmation For This Week: I am continually searching for ways to improve, which will help me grow.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Closure

Use the Full Moon energy this week to create a letter around what you need closure on. Gather tanzanite, saffron, and tea tree oil in honor of the Moon’s sign of Sagittarius. Once you have written your letter, place it in the soil with the crystal and herb offering, sprinkling with tea tree oil once finished to seal this new chapter of your life.

Affirmation For This Week: I am closing out past cycles I no longer resonate with.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: New beginnings

Tap into all four earth elements by sitting outside barefoot as you sip a cup of mint and lemon balm tea. Light a white candle, and practice three restorative breaths while repeating the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am excited and confident to embrace many new beginnings in my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Honest communication

Create an eye of truth ritual by taking black obsidian and placing the intention of your affirmation into it. Keep this stone with you for any important conversations you might have to help reveal the truth. Anoint your throat chakra with myrrh essential oil to speak with radical honesty.

Affirmation For This Week: I am safe to hold space for honest, vulnerable conversations.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Inner validation

Begin by lighting a pink candle you have written your name on. Sit cross-legged with your hands on your heart as you feel all the places you have searched for in others that you have needed to give yourself. Repeat the affirmation and anoint your heart chakra with ginger essential oil for greater love.

Affirmation For This Week: I am honoring myself in all ways.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Unapologetic authenticity

Set up a sacred space with a black candle and basil. As you meditate on your affirmation, place your hands on your root chakra area as you envision sending the words throughout every part of your body, inhaling deeply and exhaling any truth you were asked to carry which wasn’t yours.

Affirmation For This Week: I am myself; it is all I need to aspire to be.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Deeper understanding.

Set up a sacred space near your bed with a blue candle, rosemary and tourmaline. Before bed, each evening, write on a piece of paper what you hope to gain an understanding of and then place it on your pillow. Holding your hands open to receive, repeat the affirmation twelve times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am open to more deeply understanding life and those I love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: New experiences

Set up a yellow candle, pink roses and agate outside. Each evening at twilight, light the candle and meditate on your intention while repeating the affirmation. As you blow out the candle, envision sending the intention into the universe.

Affirmation For This Week: I am open to bringing fresh air into my life and forging new and beneficial connections.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Career opportunity

Collect a green candle, coins and pecans. Set them up on an altar or sacred space as you anoint the candle with peppermint essential oil. Meditate as you light the candle daily, repeating the affirmation. At the end of the week, take the coins and pecans, place them on the ground and sprinkle them with cinnamon for luck.

Affirmation For This Week: I am ready to embrace my highest potential.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.