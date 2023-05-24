What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest From The Universe On May 25, 2023

Here's what your zodiac sign can manifest on May 25, 2023, when you partner with the universe by asking it to help. you. Big changes happen in small steps. When manifesting, never become discouraged because what you dream seems so big. Instead, look for the progress toward your intention manifesting. If you desire a lucrative career, focus on recognition, salary increases and your passion for what you do.

Once you break it down into individual steps, then you will end up manifesting the bigger dream. Nothing is too big or too great to manifest. You just need to approach it patiently and with a clear heart as you open to receiving everything you desire. The universe is always conspiring to help you. It’s just a matter of looking for progress instead of delays.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 25, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: A happy home

Tie rosemary and cinnamon together while repeating the affirmation. Hang above your doorway.

Affirmation For Today: I am building a happy home.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Positive communication

Create a tincture of bergamot and lavender. Anoint your throat chakra while repeating the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to receiving important positive communication.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Self-acceptance

Write down whatever you are struggling with on a slip of paper and bury it beneath lemon balm for confidence and healing. Repeat the affirmation as you perform the ritual.

Affirmation For Today: I continually extend myself the grace necessary to keep growing.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Self-expansion

Collect an orange candle and items representing the future you are dreaming of, such as coins for financial abundance. Create an altar with your intentions as you meditate on the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I can grow in all the ways my soul desires.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Clarity

Sit in meditation with clove incense and amethyst while repeating the affirmation twelve times.

Affirmation For Today: I constantly receive greater clarity to guide me toward my dreams.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Important connections

Taking a string, tie a knot around two acorns or seeds. As you plant in the ground, repeat the affirmation and sprinkle with basil for luck.

Affirmation For Today: I embrace connections that inspire me to grow and succeed.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Career growth

Take a green candle and carve your name into it. Place it within a sacred space. Write a letter congratulating yourself for everything you hope to achieve and sign it from the universe, place it underneath the candle once finished. Meditate on this space and repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am advancing my career in an exciting and exciting direction.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: New opportunity

Take a seed and write your name on it. As you plant it, repeat the affirmation nine times, and sprinkle it with lemon balm for growth and success.

Affirmation For Today: I embrace every wonderful moment of joy and expansion.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Emotional stability

Using Neroli oil, anoint your heart chakra while practicing a groundling ritual outside; repeat the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation For Today: I am rooted in my truth.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Deeper vulnerability

In the evening hours, practice a self-massage with jasmine oil as you breathe deeply and meditate on the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am safe to be vulnerable with those I care about.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Self-care

Using lavender and rose quartz, set up a sacred space around yourself, lying in the middle. Placing your hands on your belly, breathe deeply, and repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am taking the time and means necessary to care for myself.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Security

Using sandalwood oil, anoint your root chakra area while breathing deeply, being aware of the ground beneath you, and repeating the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For Today: I am secure within myself and the world in which I live.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.