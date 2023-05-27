Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope For May 29 - June 4, 2023

Here's a tarot card reading for all zodiac signs in astrology for the week of May 29 - June 4, 2023. This week's tarot cards are laid out before us, and as we gaze over the entirety, we see that this particular selection appears very promising. This week will bring us exactly what we need, or at least what we need to hear.

There is much to accomplish for many of the zodiac signs, and the lessons are empowering and direct. We won't get through this week without knowing ourselves better. This week will teach us deep lessons about ourselves and how we handle our lives.

We may also observe that the changes we will undergo are necessary and doable. We aren't backing out of anything this week. We may find that the future is one we must sculpt on our own and that we are no longer content to sit back and let fate write itself out for us. This week, we are solid and warrior-like beings and will take control where possible. Nobody's backing down from May 29 - June 4.

Each zodiac sign receives the perfect card. We may look at that card and balk, thinking it's 'scary' or 'just not me,' but that's how the cards work: it IS you. This is your reading, no matter what tarot card is drawn for you. So, take it in stride and own your destiny. The more you take power into your own hands, the easier it gets. Let's look at what the Tarot reveals for all astrological signs from May 29 - June 4, 2023.

Every zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for May 29 - June 4, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Finally, some downtime, Aries. This card lets you know that during the week of May 29 - June 4, 2023, you won't be as tense or run-ragged as you have been recently. While you'll get your work done, you'll also find time for yourself. Spending quality time with good friends is something you can enjoy, so be social in your lineup for the week's activities.

Keywords for the week: friendship, superficiality, passivity

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Death

You have been mulling over a major decision, bringing that to a close this week. You have decided, and if things go according to plan, you'll soon be on your way to an entirely new life. You can no longer take what you have, so you will commit to changing it. Time is on your side, Taurus.

Key words for the week: initiative, risk, focus

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

While you know yourself to be strong, you don't feel your healthiest choice this week is to be around other people. You need to pull away from too many hostile opinions to survive. And survive, you will, if you find your own time to heal. Alone time is crucial, as this tarot card suggests for you at this time.

Key words for the week: solitude, introspection, personal strength

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Moon, reversed

There's a good chance that you'll find many opportunities to turn within during this week, Cancer. You feel the onset of depression and want to avoid making it bigger than it needs to be, so you will retreat into a comfortable place that gives you solace. You owe nothing to anyone, and if you can set aside time for yourself alone, this would be a great week to do so.

Key words for the week: loneliness, depression, hope

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

This week will have you trying to figure out what went wrong as you go over past mistakes. The good part is that you will see exactly what happened and learn a great lesson because of it. You are now focused, and yes, it took a lot to get to this place, but after this week, you'll be ready to move on and progress.

Key words for the week: reminiscence, memory, decision

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Chariot, reversed

Plans change suddenly, upsetting your schedule from May 29 to June 4. You may have had your heart set on something that you found to be very important, but an obstacle that cannot be avoided and incapacitated you has arisen. You cannot do this one thing you want to do, and you feel angry and resentful.

Key words for the week: patience, denial, fury

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Luck isn't on your side during this week, Libra, but fortunately, you have other plans in store. You were equipped; you suspected that plan A might not have come to fruition so that you may employ plan B. You see nothing as a hindrance; you are ready for failure and success. Nothing phases you.

Key words for the week: stamina, intelligence, endurance

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

The work-related drama goes into effect from May 29 - June 4. You may find that you are in the middle of something where all hell breaks loose; fellow co-workers demand change, while you may find that all you want to do is avoid confrontation. You are not at fault here, but you will be sucked into the chaos that occurs.

Key words for the week: calamity, confusion, separation

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

This week has you keeping an eye on the gold, as you will be placing the material before the emotional, time and time again. You are only concerned with money and the making of it, and this is where you derive your happiness. You realize that you are the knight in your own story, and you will be the one who saves yourself through realistic measures.

Key words for the week: materialism, reality, finance

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords, reversed

An interesting card to look at, as it may also be seen as being held aloft by swords rather than being stabbed by them. This week, you will experience a bitter victory. You will win and rise above, but whatever got you to this place took more out of you than it eventually gave. There is bitterness here and sacrifice; while you win, you are not left in a happy place.

Keywords for the week: loss, dissatisfaction, incompletion

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Lovers, reversed

This week have you seen something about the person you are involved with that may take your opinion of them down a notch. While nothing really changes and the love continues to go on, you won't be able to 'unsee' something your lover does, and if you think about it too much, it may just ruin your week. Try to distract yourself and keep it real.

Key words for the week: surprise, shock, turn-off

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

This week has you completing something that leaves you satisfied and ready to move away from. You've done your best, and it was good enough. You made life easier for others, too, and you will come across as a beneficial, caring person. You require no praise and modestly accomplish what you came to do. Your week is successful and humble.

Key words for the week: efficiency, excellence, work

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.