weekly love horoscope for may 22 - 28, 2023

Welcome to your weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology starting May 22 - 28, 2023. Too often, love is seen as something you fall in or out of, yet it's made up of a million little decisions which help create a relationship. It's choosing to love someone through their worst or honor yourself above all others. At others, it's the choice between letting fear rule your actions or committing to a unique and special connection.

To love is always a choice because it's not just a feeling — but an action. In the week of May 22 - 28, 2023, numerous energies at play are bringing you to a moment in which you must make a choice. It's a choice for love and what direction you want to take your life in.

Weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs starting May 22 - 28, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Thursday, May 25th

Venus is currently going through Gemini, activating all themes around value and self-worth. During the week of May 22-28th, 2023, Venus in Gemini aligns with Uranus in Taurus, bringing positive changes to this area of your life.

What you're learning is the better you feel about yourself, the better romantic decisions you make. It's time to release the storyline you don't deserve everything you desire, so you can finally start taking steps to create it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, May 22nd

Mars shifted into passionate Leo last week, focusing on your home, family and healing. Whether it's time to change things around at home or acknowledge how deeply you've grown, the week of May 22-28, 2023, offers you a chance to take some drastic action.

When you bring awareness to your authentic truth, you can better create a relationship that honors it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, May 27th

Decisions can be challenging for you, especially when it feels like there is no going back if you make one. These are ultimate choices that will forever change your life, and while necessary, they can bring you to a place where indecision is made you let fear take over.

As the First Quarter Moon in Virgo occurs during the week of May 22-28th, 2023, it's time to embrace the crossroads you're at regarding your home and family. A decision must be made, and it can't be longer prolonged.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, May 22nd

You can't let other people determine your self-worth. You can make your whole life about others, but it doesn't mean they should be able to control how you feel about yourself. During the week of May 22-28, 2023, Mars in Leo unites with Sun in Gemini, Jupiter in Taurus and Pluto in Aquarius — It's time to regain your power.

Embrace your worth and remember you get to decide what kind of life you live and, more importantly, who you love.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, May 22nd

Love is a balance between honoring yourself and being able to compromise on those which are important to your partner. At the start of the week of May 22-28th, 2023, Mars in Leo aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, allowing you to find a balance between your ideals and the change your relationship is calling for.

You can either keep doing things how you have, or you can take a risk and try something new. Only one thought will end with you being in the relationship you've always desired.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, May 27th

Sometimes, you must return home to yourself. This is your space, the one of infinite truth and wisdom. This is also the space where your most important decisions originate from. Use the energy of the First Quarter Moon in your sign of Virgo to decide in your heart what you know is right.

It doesn't matter what others say or what is happening around you. If you don't feel like something is meant for you, then it's not. Use your discernment, and don't hesitate to make the choice your future self will thank you for.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, May 25th

Venus, the planet of love, is moving through your intimacy sector, helping you to see and understand new ways of relating and understanding your partner. As Venus in Gemini unites with Uranus in Taurus during the week of May 22-28th, 2023, you will have an opportunity for a major new development within your relationship.

This change has been building since the start of the year and is one you also need to move through as part of your growth. Don't shy away from what's uncomfortable, as it's often the very thing you need to experience.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Thursday, May 25th

Love is in the air, and during the week of May 22-28th, 2023, you will experience what this means for you. Things will always improve, no matter how challenging your romantic life seems. It's just that they happen at the most unexpected time.

Use this energy to open yourself up to a new relationship or a sudden turnaround in an existing one. Ensure you remain open-minded enough to receive the wonderful surprises the universe has in store for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Thursday, May 25th

Venus has been moving through your opposing sign of Gemini, bringing a greater focus to your relationships and the choices that exist there for you to make. During the week of May 22-28th, 2023, as Venus in Gemini unites with Uranus in Taurus, you might be surprised at the direction your heart is calling you to take.

The thing with love is no matter how you try to plan. It rarely will go as you thought it would. Be open enough to explore new possibilities, even in an existing relationship, and never box yourself in from experiencing the joy love really is.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, May 22nd

Mars in Leo has activated the sector of your life related to intimacy and connection. As the week of May 22-28th, 2023, begins, it will bring an intense influx of energy into this part of your life as Mars in Leo crosses paths with Pluto in Aquarius, Sun in Gemini and Jupiter in Taurus.

A lesson here represents everything you want, and dream of is possible. You must honor your truth and never give up on your heart's desires.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Monday, May 22nd

In your opposing sign of Leo, Mars has been helping you connect with your passionate side and will continue to help you grow your relationship even more deeply in the week ahead of May 22-28th, 2023. Mars in Leo will align with Sun in Gemini, Jupiter in Taurus and Pluto in Aquarius, helping you see the beautiful truth of your romantic connection and create more outstanding commitment and love.

There is never a perfect time to take things to the next level. Only your readiness to no longer put off the risk of potentially having everything you have ever dreamed of.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, May 27th

Virgo is your opposing zodiac sign and holds reign over your romantic sector. During the week of May 22-28th, as the First Quarter Moon in Virgo rises, it will bring a powerful decision you must make. While it may not be the ultimate of staying or going, it could hold just as much weight over your future.

Decisions open doors, not close them and in the case of love, you must first decide what you want before receiving it.

Most romantic days of the week:

Monday, May 22nd

Mars rules action, motivation and passion. It is also considered the celestial lovers' masculine counterpart, while Venus represents the feminine. Today is an active day for Mars in Leo as it connects with the Sun in Gemini, Jupiter in Taurus and Pluto in Aquarius.

Mars in Leo is incredibly passionate and driven, yet it's being tested as it connects with Sun, Jupiter and Pluto. This energy will ask you to reflect on the action you take in your relationships and whether it aligns with your authentic truth or not. Use this influx of Mars to help you become more confident about your romantic choices and create the abundance you seek.

Thursday, May 25th

Venus in Gemini aligns with Uranus in Taurus, bringing some possible surprising or unexpected moments in your relationship. Uranus is the great awakened, while Venus symbolizes love. When the two meet, it brings an opportunity for the divine to step in and help you move more closely in the direction of your fate. Occurring on the heels of Mars uniting with several planets earlier in the week represents this shift because of the reflection it brought. You can now make new and exciting changes within your romantic life.

Saturday, May 27th

First Quarter Moon in Virgo; The First Quarter Moon represents a crisis point in which a decision or commitment must be made. In Virgo, not only is there a healing energy present, but it asks you to put the past behind you so you can start building a stable and grounded future. Expect deeper conversations and changes in your relationships this week but trust it all is for your highest good.

