What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest During Mercury Direct Starting May 14, 2023

Now that retrograde has ended, here's what your zodiac sign needs to manifest during Mercury direct starting May 14, 2023. Breathe into all the possibilities of life. Let go of worry, doubt, and negativity. Hold sacred the fact that you are the creator of your life. You are powerful enough to manifest your deepest dreams into your reality.

Don't be afraid to express what you want because it's how you will create it. The more you can cleanse your mind of negative thoughts, the more you create a clearer path for the universe to work through you. Hold your intention sacred, repeat it to yourself daily, and never underestimate the power of your manifestation skills.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest during Mercury retrograde starting May 14, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: A promotion

Place cinnamon sticks by your front door while repeating the affirmation to manifest greater career success.

Affirmation For Today: I am deserving of success.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Peace

Take a clear glass of water and send your intention into it for quiet and peace. As you drink the water, envision this filling every part of yourself while you repeat the affirmation for the day.

Affirmation For Today: I create space in my mind and life for peace.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Empathy

Lay in savasana while placing rose quartz on your heart chakra as you repeat the daily affirmation twelve times.

Affirmation For Today: I am a place of understanding and compassion.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Risk

Go outside barefoot and fully ground yourself into the earth. As you plant the four corners of your feet, hold your hand in Anjali mudra while repeating the affirmation, synching your breath to the words.

Affirmation For Today: I am safe to take risks in my life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Achievement

Place a green and gold candle on your altar. As you light them and they begin to melt, take turns holding each one over the other as you let the wax drip onto the other candle. While doing so, repeat the affirmation up to four times.

Affirmation For Today: I embrace every opportunity for more remarkable achievement.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Meaning

Incorporate sunstone into your meditation practice as you set time aside for yourself. Repeat the affirmation nine times as you hold the stone in both hands or transfer it from one to another.

Affirmation For Today: I find a deep connection within the meaning of life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Transformation

Write on a piece of paper all you would like to transform within your life. Burn safely; take the ashes and plant them beneath a basil plant as you repeat your affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I can always change my mind and life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Love

Create a space with a red candle on your altar within a clear bowl of water. As you meditate on the two elements, envision the love you desire while repeating the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I deserve passionate and stable love.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Self-improvement

Using aventurine, cleanse your energy chakra points as you repeat the affirmation six times. Envision releasing the thoughts or qualities which hold you back from self-improvement and becoming the person you dream of.

Affirmation For Today: I am committed to doing whatever is necessary to become my best self.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: A committed relationship

As you repeat the affirmation, take a piece of string and tie it around the fourth finger on your left hand. If you know the individual you'd like a committed relationship with, you can add their name to the affirmation for greater power.

Affirmation For Today: I am deserving of a loving and healthy relationship.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Security

Take a white candle and tie a cinnamon stick onto it. As you burn the candle, use the 4-7-8 breath work technique as you repeat the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am secure within myself and my life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Clarity

Using a warm bowl of water, add frankincense, myrrh, and tulsi. Meditate on the clarity of the water as you deeply inhale, repeating the affirmation. If steam rises from the water, use your hands to cleanse yourself with it for added benefit.

Affirmation For Today: I open my eyes and heart for greater clarity.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.