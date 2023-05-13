3 Zodiac Signs Have Lucky Love Horoscopes For The Week Of May 15 - 21

Finally! We've got a week that feels like we have some control over … well, at least to a degree and for three signs of the zodiac who are luckiest in love starting May 15 - 21, 2023. The transits accompanying us during May 15 - 21 are not altogether brilliant or promising. However, it's what we make of them, and if we are the kind of people with the stamina to rise above our issues and romantic snags, we may just find that this week is everything we need and more. For the lucky three zodiac signs, the week of May 15 - 21 promises hope, and it will come to us by how we handle duress. We have Mercury going direct after a long retrograde season, which will wake a few of us up and get us back on track.

We're also looking at Jupiter in Taurus, which has the potential of making us feel very confident about our love lives, so much so that we can finally relax into them. We aren't on edge or feeling like we have to prove much during this week, and in a way, the 'downtime' really ends up being quite healing. We do have sun sextile Moon coming at the top of the week to set things up positively, and because of this transit, we'll start the week with hope and optimism. We want a good week, and therefore, we will manifest it for ourselves.

We're at the very edge of Taurus season now, and all good things happen during this last week of Taurus. We know that our decisions this week will be successful and that our communications with our romantic partners will lead to a better understanding. We tolerate our partner's foibles as they are also very understanding regarding our little idiosyncrasies. Who's up for a lucky week in love during May 15 - 21, 2023?

Three zodiac signs have luckiest in love weekly horoscopes May 15 - 21, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's you last week in Taurus season, and baby, you will get every penny out of the deal. This week has you partying and having fun that only you like to have. It's not that your tastes are that unique. It's that you have this insane energy during this week, and it helps you to be present for all the good times you are planning on having. It might be your birthday this week, and the celebrations are always excessive, expensive and memorable, and this week is no different.

You are also very easygoing at this time. You're not taking everything as seriously as some people around you are, and your easygoing attitude will work to soften some of the folks in your world. Work takes on a new optimistic spin, and you finally feel as though you're making some money now. It's a good week, and you'll get to share it with your honeybun.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is one of those weeks where you feel gratitude for everything around you, especially the people in your life ... and even more so for those who put up with your nonsense when you go on a rant. You love your partner so much, and during the week of May 15 - 21, 2023, you'll feel like you hit the jackpot with your romantic partner. You have been through so much together, and you often don't let your person know how much you love and appreciate them.

You will acknowledge that you can be hard to deal with and even harder to live with, but this wonderful person continues to show you again and again that you are the one for them and that there could never be another like you. You feel loved and honored this week, Virgo, and this kind of gratitude brings you to your knees.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You, too, are on a gratitude trip, as you feel this week is superior to all others for many reasons. You feel loved and grateful, but what really gets you going during the week of May 15 - 21 is that you know in your heart that you are not alone. There is someone you love, and you can hardly believe that you've been given the gift of being able to love someone this strongly. This person is your life's light. You'd do anything for them.

They will show you their love in return during the week, and when they surprise you by doing something so amazing, you may even shed a tear of joy at your good fortune. No matter what happens in life, you have this person, and this week to stare that love right in its face. It's a beautiful week for love, feeling loved and appreciating the idea of just being alive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.