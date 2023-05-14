Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For The Week Of May 15 - 21, 2023

Oh my, what a layout of Tarot cards we have for the week of May 15 - 21 2023, every one of them is not only telling about the zodiac sign it is meant for but there does seem to be a positive, optimistic tone to the entire reading. It's as if we're finally getting a break this week; that's not a vacation, but a little relief from the intense stress some of us have been going through. This is the week we are at peace with who we are ... this is the week, it seems, that we aren't looking for trouble, and we aren't finding much of it either. Hoohah!

As we reflect on the interpretation of each tarot card laid out before us, we can see that, once again, the main topic is money and work-related issues. What appears to be obvious is that there's nothing we can't handle. Oh sure, we might feel a little restless with this or a bit insecure with that, but on the whole, the week is looking instead ... easy-going.

Should we be presented with any stress-related topics, they won't be anything we can't handle. While this week may not be a 'dreams come true' week, it will certainly not bring nightmares, and we can be very grateful for that.

So, let us go over each zodiac sign and the tarot card selected for that zodiac sign. Isn't it a beautiful thing that we can still turn to these ancient forms of divination today?

Isn't it lovely and ironic that we're still doing tarot, still turning to the ethereal methods of help and advice? I am thrilled that we can remain this pure and confident in the idea that spirit is always there to guide us. Let's read, zodiac signs!

Weekly tarot horoscope for May 15 - 21, 2023, by zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

This week tempts you to spend money on something you are completely naive about ... which doesn't mean it won't be a good investment, but the advice here is that you look into what you're doing before you sign on the dotted line. You have great intentions and money burning a hole in your pocket; just make sure you've got a sure thing there before you waste your time and effort.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

You are on a roll now, Taurus, meaning you know what you want, and are completely down to make it happen. This is work-related, and it hits you this week: you want to be filthy rich. Not just 'doing well' but filthy rich. Your attitude is fantastic, and you are unstoppable. Good for you. This mindset will get you everywhere, and you already know that. Strong-willed and ready to do the work, that's you, Taurus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Sun, reversed

This week gives you that 'so close, yet, so far' feeling, which only means that while you may not be there yet, you can see the goal ahead and feel great about whatever time it takes. While you may not have what you want just yet, it's just a matter of time before you reach your goal. You feel good about life and have the patience to wait. It's all good, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Time to look over what you have, Cancer, in terms of what you've saved up and what you can spend, and you'll spend a good portion of this week holding back as you aren't keen on moving forward yet. You are still getting used to some recent 'good' news, and you want to keep your knowledge all to yourself now. This week brings solitude and deep thought as to what your next move will be.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You will get a strong desire to withhold information this week as you do not feel you are the right person to 'teach someone' a lesson. You recognize that someone in your life needs guidance, and you could be the one to deliver that help, but you won't because you feel they need to find this out on their own. You are right, and your discretion here is on the mark.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You have to get out of that mindset where you fear that everything will fall apart; it's getting to you and making you stand vigil over everything. You are stressed out and on alert, as if you are waiting for the collapse of everything you know. None of this will happen, but in your mind, you are on continuous watch, waiting for the next 'bad thing' to happen. It's in your mind; go easy on yourself, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: The Magician

You get to perform miracles this week, Libra, and by 'miracles,' we mean excellent duties and helpful things. You are not only good to yourself, but you are the person others turn to for advice and wisdom, and the great part is that you are well-equipped to make that happen. Your worldly experience is paying off this week in the form of what you can do for yourself and others.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

This week gives you a fresh start, and you might want to place the positive energy into your romance, which may just be at its beginning phase. The past or memories of lost love and heartache do not burden you. You feel fresh as if the slate was wiped clean. You are ready to begin again, making you feel strong, enthusiastic, and youthful.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You will make it financially for the first time in a long while. While you feel strong and secure, you're still used to some of that old 'poverty consciousness,' which keeps you from feeling like a zillionaire. Things are going very well financially, but this week, you'll be on edge in terms of money; don't sweat it too much, Sagittarius. You're on the right track.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

Big decisions are headed your way, Capricorn, as so much responsibility is about to fall on your head. Can you take it? Yes, you can, and yes, you will. You are a force of nature this week, and there are no regrets. If you are required to act fiercely and stoically, you will do what is necessary, no problem. Stay strong, stay fierce ... as you will.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

Good news comes to you in terms of love and romance. During this week, Aquarius, it appears you are about to get something you've wanted for a long time. Your partnership is doing well, and what you didn't realize could get even better is where this week comes into play. This is the week you and the person you love will show what you truly mean to each other. It's a beautiful thing.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Doing excellent work is what your week is dedicated to, Pisces, and you love your job. You are happiest when you are left to do what you do best alone and committed to creating quality. You are one of those people who believe that if you do what you love for work, you never work a day in your life. You love your work, and this week brings you much joy in that department.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.