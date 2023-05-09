Roll up your sleeves today, as today's accurate horoscope for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, indicates lots of positive energy in store for all zodiac signs. The good news is that our hearts and minds are collectively grounded thanks to the Sun and Moon in Earth signs all day. We have a balanced mix of Cardinal and Fixed energy. Today's Sun helps Tauruses, Leos, Scorpios and Aquarians to get things done. Cardinal zodiac signs: Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn get a cosmic energy boost from the Moon.

During today's astrology forecast for May 10, the Moon is in Capricorn, with the Sun in Taurus. We focus on hard work and success when the Moon is in Capricorn. Capricorn's energy helps us to remain motivated and driven to reach financial and work-related goals.

The Sun is in Taurus, indicating that money and financial needs are central to our concerns this Wednesday. With Mercury and Pluto retrograde fully active, we should remain cautious, especially if signing contractual agreements or before agreeing to any binding decision. Here's how today's accurate horoscope for all zodiac signs affects us on May 10, 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Have no fear, Aries. Your confidence might be a little shaken due to recent changes and announcements about AI and other tools in the workplace.

Today's Moon in Capricorn boosts your career sector so that you can reconnect with what makes you a powerful force at work. Today, don't hold back on how amazing you are. Own your worth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've got mixed feelings about a project you're working on. Today's Capricorn supports leaning in on your faith, despite your ability to see proof that what you believe is real or will become a reality.

Self-doubt and conflicted emotions are rooted in fear, but your stubborn nature is positive. Your grit helps you hang in there until this feeling passes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Hard work pays, Gemini, but today you get rewarded by those who value you most. You are working to satisfy an employer's needs, and at first, you may wonder if it's better to work for yourself. It's nice to be your own boss, but the feedback you receive today will be an invaluable part of your career journey.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today you find the little things someone says and does super romantic, and they may not be big gestures of love, yet they touch your heart sweetly.

From helping to complete a chore to calling you on the phone at just the right moment, your significant other's presence is perfect for today. Relish in the small stuff that makes life sweet.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today there's so much work to do, and it seems the people who typically help you are unavailable. You're flying solo, Leo, and it can be a bit overwhelming at first, but you can handle this.

Roll up your sleeves, and show your hard-working side. You'll have an incredibly productive, albeit busy, day — one you'll be bragging about later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Finding that creative flow is nice, but sometimes it doesn't happen when you want it to. You may experience one of those 'stuck in a rut' moments where the ideas don't come as easily as you'd like. Don't be hard on yourself, Virgo.

Ask a coworker for feedback or pivot and focus on something that uses your analytical brain today. Tomorrow life will be less intense.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You embrace the true meaning of family today. Today you don't need to put on airs or try to be more than who you really are. Instead, be yourself.

Enjoy having people love you for who you are. Libra, you don't need to pretend to be anyone else but you. It's a day to celebrate the transparency and vulnerability that makes being part of a close unit so amazing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Some things are best kept to yourself. You have a lot to say, but when your emotions are heightened, and you feel overwhelmed, you could speak harshly.

Your goal is to build someone up and to promote a change. So rather than come across harder than you want to, wait and think through the delivery of your overall message. You'll be so glad you did.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Treasure what you have, Sagittarius. Today is perfect for counting your blessings and seeing each item in your life as a manifestation of all you've accomplished.

Your life is about to undergo a new series of changes. Now that you've laid a solid foundation, the next phase of your journey is even brighter for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Life can be a bit unpredictable. Today you need to manage many things, but instead of following others, take your own advice. Try a different approach, Capricorn. Do what is best for you and see how it works out in your favor.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a day for cutting things out of your life that present themselves as distractions. What takes up the bulk of your time wastefully? How might you replace those items with more productive endeavors that move your agenda forward? Think about it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Take a pause in love, Pisces. Today you need to reevaluate your feelings and emotional investment regarding a key relationship. You may not understand why you feel this way, and the change t a friendship can be confusing.

The Moon in Capricorn may be a culprit on why it's harder to say what you feel, but a little time thinking things through can't hurt. It's good to consider your wants and needs in a relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.