May 8 - 14, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'A Bit Paranoid' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have rough weekly horoscopes May 8 - 14, 2023, and just to be clear, everything you read here is not only original content written for you by your hard-working Ruby, the Astro-loving blogger-deluxe, but all the doom and gloom that is promised for three signs of the zodiac this week is not even the slightest bit inspired by artificial intelligence.

In other words, zodiac signs, what you get in these blogs is good old-fashioned, heartfelt WORK. I am a real person, and I'm doing real work for you, and the reason I mention all of this is so that you know you are in the right place when you come to read these blogs. Additionally, this week will bring up this kind of existential thinking for many of us.

The week of May 8 - 14, is chock full of transits that will play with our sense of existence; there will be worry, and there will be paranoia, but one thing many of us will see happening during this week is the constant appearance of an adversary, meaning, no matter what we do or where we go, there will be someone there to contradict what we say.

We are going to share space with many planets that are in opposition, and Pluto makes a marked entry halfway through the week, which, in its way, enforces that things stay negative. We will fight it, oh yes ... we will 'fight the system,' even though we are fighting the good fight this week, we will see many depressing fails.

Three zodiac signs will take the lineup of transits the hardest. We're looking at the negative effects of Moon square Neptune, Moon opposite Venus, Moon opposite Mars (of all planets, yikes!), Moon conjunct Pluto, Mercury sextile Saturn on the 12 — which will NOT be fun, and Venus trine Saturn at week's end. All of this spells trouble, and with a Final Quarter Moon in Aquarius in our midst, many of us will stand up for our rights, only to see our rights squashed like a bug right before our eyes. Who's about to see a very rough week?

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week will bring up many new topics for you to mull over, and so many of these subjects will perplex and anger you. You may wonder if you will keep your job or if somehow there's someone ... or something in your life that will sabotage everything you've worked so hard to achieve. The news that is taking place in the world right now is getting under your skin, and you can't help but admit to yourself that you are somewhat worried. With all those lunar transits, you, Cancer, can't help but feel like you are being made to witness something you'd rather hide your eyes from.

On a personal note, you'll be taken aback during the week of May 8 - 14 by something that affects your love life; your partner hasn't been completely honest with you, and while that doesn't necessarily lead to doom, you may overthink it until it does. Be careful how you let your mind wander during this week, Cancer. Perception is everything.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There are moments you will experience during the week of May 8 - 14, that will be nothing short of what you could call an existential crisis. To be clear, what is an existential crisis? It's when we ask, "What is the meaning of life?" And "Do I exist?" Heavy, yes, but once you drop into that rabbit hole, the paranoia and frights come flying in fast and furious. With your Capricorn tendency to see the glass as half empty, this week may bring you so much more negativity of mind than you thought you could hold.

Communications are off for you this week, and you'll be spending a lot of time analyzing what's going on in your life, which means a lot of time spent alone in your head. During the Half-Moon in Aquarius, you may see yourself flip to a more positive viewpoint, as your response to your questions will be more along the lines of the fight rather than flight. Stay strong, Capricorn ... do your thing your way.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are looking at a week filled with self-analysis, which may lead to self-doubt. You've been reviewing some old memories, and in the same way that one would throw out their trash, you have also decided which memories are worth keeping and which are simply garbage and not worthy of your time. In this reflective state, you'll be working with Neptune energy, which may result in spending too much time on something you thought you were rid of.

This week will bring you regression. You aim to succeed and get past certain things, yet you may find that all you're doing is digging deeper into the rut you wanted to escape. Uranus' energy works in tandem with the Aquarius Quarter Moon and may give you some hope in the form of rebellion. Expect the unexpected this week, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.