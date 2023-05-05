What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest Today, Saturday, May 6, 2023

Your zodiac sign's daily manifestation and affirmation is on May 6, 2023. Here's what your zodiac sign needs to manifest today. Today we are working with Ceres as it turns direct into Virgo, the sign of the earth goddess.

First, focus on instilling a manifestation practice by aligning with the universe and your higher self. Working towards your greater good is important, but this doesn't always mean conjuring up big raises or fame. Instead, focus on having a clear heart and gaining clarity. If you need to, ask for forgiveness for those who have wronged you in the past.

Also, take care of earthly matters and open yourself up to the greater abundance of the universe. By doing so, you will be better aligned with the universe's energies, allowing you to manifest your desires more effectively.

Here’s What Each Zodiac Needs To Manifest Today, Saturday, May 6, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: a new healthy routine

Begin by etching a triangle on three blue candles. Place them in a triangle formation, light them, and meditate on healing and peaceful energy while repeating the affirmation.

Manifest affirmation: I prioritize my health.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: forgiveness

Sit and focus on its growth using either a potted plant or one outside. Take a cup of water, release everything you have been holding onto, and then extend forgiveness into it for others and yourself while using the daily affirmation.

Manifest affirmation: I release any harmful emotions I have for others hurting me.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: direction

Collect a feather, a stone, a shell, and a match to represent the four directions. Place them in front of you in a square formation while lighting a white candle in the middle. Repeat the affirmation and call to the four directions to help guide you.

Manifest affirmation: I trust in the direction of the universe.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: self-acceptance

Create a sacred bath with whole milk, though almond or oak will do fine. Drizzle honey on top and fill the bathtub with flower blossoms. As you sink into the water, repeat the affirmation while visualizing yourself being blessed with acceptance.

Manifest affirmation: I do my best in all situations.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: financial stability

Collect six coins and place them in a circle around a green candle. Sprinkle the coins with cinnamon and light the candle while repeating the affirmation and visualizing your financial abundance only continuing to grow.

Manifest affirmation: I retain financial stability.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: peace

Place a purple candle and lavender in front of you, drawing a circle of salt around it as you repeat the affirmation and visualize the release of anything that takes you away from feeling at peace within yourself and your home.

Manifest affirmation: I enjoy each moment.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: faith

Take a white candle and etch into it the symbol of infinity. Placing it at the center of your altar or space, focus on releasing the thoughts that take you away from your divine path as you repeat the affirmation.

Manifest affirmation: I have faith in the bigger picture.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: passion

Gather a red candle and rose petals. Place the candle in the center of them as you focus on the abundance of passion while using the affirmation to tune back into your inner flame.

Manifest affirmation: I follow my deepest passions.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: self-worth

Using a green candle, etch your name onto it and then rub it with frankincense oil. Repeat the affirmation as you focus on your inner worth radiating a brilliant light.

Manifest affirmation: I am worthy of what is meant for me.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: healing

Make a sacred herb bundle using lavender and lemon balm. Hold it in your hands and cleanse your aura while repeating the affirmation, and then place a piece of it within your clothing and the remainder under your pillow.

Manifest affirmation: I lean into what is uncomfortable.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: A healthier lifestyle

Place melted coconut oil in a small bowl of warm water, and add a few drops of peppermint oil. As you massage this mixture into your feet, repeat the affirmation, and try to visualize an aura of trust surrounding you to help support the steps you will need to take for greater health.

Manifest affirmation: I create a lifestyle that fully supports my highest self.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: reciprocity

Create an altar with turquoise stone and jasmine flowers. As you light a white candle in the middle, repeat the affirmation opening your energy to receive everything you need and desire from those in your life.

Manifest affirmation: I deserve to receive what I give to others.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.