Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of May 8 - 14, 2023

Your weekly horoscope for May 8 - 14, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs. This week brings us a lineup of transits that have the potential to give us life-changing experiences. We start this week with the Moon square Saturn and Venus in Cancer.

Right off the bat, we're looking at how we can't take criticism and how overly sensitive we can be about it. Moving briskly into Moon square Neptune, we get to see how we will overthink something so hard that we may miss the entire point of why we're thinking about it in the first place. Kick in Moon opposite Venus, and we'll be able to blame it all on love ... and our love lives.

As the week progresses, we've good Moon trine Mercury to undo the damage we've done in our love lives by allowing us to cop some good communication skills. With Sun-conjunct Uranus as a helper, we might develop some truly brilliant and unique ideas. The Moon will enter Aquarius on the 11th, creatively keeping us on our toes. Moon conjunct Pluto may dance by humbling us, as it's never really happy until we doubt ourselves. What a drag this transit can be!

As Mercury sextile with Saturn, we will find that we take responsibility for our words and that we start to get a hint that what we say has value. The payoff comes with Moon sextile Jupiter, as we find out that everything we have fought for is about to bring us what we ultimately want — the weekends nicely with the Moon in Pisces and Venus trine Saturn. Romance may be tricky this week, but for those who rise above the nagging little issues, so much good is to come of it all. How will the week play out for the beloved astrological signs?

Horoscope for the week of May 8 - 14, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Boom! Right at the top of the week, you'll make a fool out of yourself, Aries, but you are the one zodiac sign who can work a foolish move out so that everyone signs on for your brand of foolishness. You are charismatic and effective during the week of May 8 - 14, and you'll be everyone's number one choice for 'person who makes me laugh the most.' Not too shabby!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel like this week is all about trudging on, with very little pay and much complaining by you and your co-workers. You are singing the Blues this week, Taurus, and it's all about that feeling that you can't escape the workload that's been handed to you or the sheer amount of money it's going to take to get you feeling good again. Sing it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In order to give yourself a break from the constant worry that seems to be taking over your life, you will choose to be generous and kind to those you believe are less fortunate than you. It works, too. You will be very helpful to many people this week because you'll be able to use your talents and abilities to get them to see that their lives have value and are worth living.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Don't read what's going on in anyone else's horoscope, Cancer. Just keep to yourself and understand this: you are about to have a fantastic week filled with fun and friends, and even your finances will get a booster shot. The Sun is shining down on you, and whether you feel you deserve it or not, relish the moment because this week will be full of love and life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are the person who comes through like a hero this week, and you will not only be cheered and applauded for your magnanimous efforts, you will want to keep it going, as being a hero has always been one of your life goals. Well, it may not last the past week, but during May 8 - 14, you will be in the spotlight for all the right reasons. Soak it up, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you like best about this week is that you feel secure for the first time in OH SO LONG. You don't fear losing your job or looking at your bank account and wanting to cry; nope! This week has you sitting pretty and feeling good about things. Your romantic partner is coming through with the goods, and your family life is equally on par. It's a good life, Virgo, and you know it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Then there's you, and while you're going fairly well during this week, Libra, you'll also feel as though something is missing. You feel somewhat ... robotic. As if you can accomplish whatever you are tasked with, that feeling of meaninglessness accompanies you wherever you go. It's OK; it will pass. Existential crises happen.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

May 8 - 14, gives you a good way to witness how well you've been doing over the last few months. It seems that you are now in the position of looking back over your accomplishments as enough time has passed. You will note that you are on the road to great success. Your creative efforts are now bearing beautiful fruit, giving you a great sense of self-confidence and inspiration.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may find that your thinking is regressive this week, which makes sense as you've been so preoccupied with thoughts that it's only natural for you to step back while processing. You will vacillate between meaningful ideas during this time, wondering which idea is more potent and worth to you. You may even find that you were wrong at one point, but you can now see where you went wrong so that you can address it in the future.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Bad dreams propel you into a state of self-analysis, and the great thing about you, Capricorn, is that you thrive in analysis. You want things to make sense to you, and during this week, you'll spend a lot of time trying to figure out what you dreamt what you did and what it really means to you ... and how you can take the lesson and make it work for you in the waking state. Ever the deep thinker you are.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Big decision time for you, Aquarius. You have been on the fence about making a huge decision that will affect how you proceed with the rest of your life — yes, it's that big. What you do with this decision is up to you, but the stars imply that you won't get away with anything until you act on it this week. You must pay attention to what's going on, or you will blow a big opportunity.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You will sit there and watch opportunities fall to the wayside. Yes, this is the week where it is required of you to act. You need to get your mind together because if you blow this chance, you'll end up with nothing. That's not to say you are endangering anything, but it is to say that if you don't want your life to become one stagnant activity after the next, then you need to make changes this week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.