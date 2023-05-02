3 Zodiac Signs With 'Incredibly Good' Horoscopes On May 3, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 3, 2023, and it's all because some hardy planets refuse to throw in the towel when the going gets tough. This is why they will emerge victorious in the end.

Remember: a positive forecast can turn negative if you forget humility and celebrate before crossing the finish line. The messages in today's horoscope will give you a boost of confidence and courage. But the metaphorical athletes will still have to use this energy drink well.

Also, if you have a daredevil friend who likes to race on public roads (maybe late at night when the streets are empty), be careful about getting into a car with them. Pluto's influence over Mars could lead to something nasty if you (or someone else) get too arrogant.

Remember the words "flower power." This might mean something specific for some of you. Maybe this can be seen as an empowerment anthem, but for most of you, this phrase asks you to show gratitude towards Earth for all its resources and continues providing a happy and healthy life. That would include the beautiful flora and fauna of the planet. Earth Day may have gone by already, but it's Earth Day every day.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 3, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mercury retrograde is forming a sextile aspect with Saturn in Pisces today. This calls for reviews and re-examining of what you have done so far. It could be asking you to review your notes once more if you are in school or preparing for an exam. It's also about doing a surprise review with your team at your workplace. Some interesting things — mainly positive — will come out of this exercise.

Just make sure to be more of a listener than a speaker today. You will be blessed with information that will benefit you greatly, especially in your career, and if you suffer from bad breath, chew some gum before interacting with people. Another option is to visit the doctor later in the week. You may have some digestive tract issues causing this ailment.

Today is also great to return to the hobby you have always wanted to pick up again or continue pushing forward on your creative ventures. You will be experiencing Saturn's energy very strongly over the next few years (or already are). Staying diligent now will make Saturn's burdens feel more like a manageable chore than an unresolvable punishment.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If your intuition has been urging you to do something, do it. The transiting Moon is very close to Part of Fortune at the moment. So your hunches and intuitive actions will lead to extraordinary results right now, especially if you are in the creative industry or are an internet beauty guru.

The only problem is the Moon in Libra is inconjunct Sun, Mercury, Uranus, and a few more important points. So if you are hoping for emotional support from your friends and family, or even mental support from your procrastinating self, that will be in short supply today. This is unfortunate because a lot of people don't follow their intuition because of personal insecurities masquerading as "logic." Don't let that be you. You are sitting on a gold mine, but the window of opportunity is concise. Seize it!

Don't beat yourself up if you struggle with excessive procrastination. Take a bath or make yourself a cup of coffee. If two hours of procrastination leads to ten minutes of valuable work, it's still a move in the right direction.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today is an excellent day to work on your creative projects or inventions. Suppose you are an engineer, a dentist, a marketing creative, or someone whose profession involves dealing with celebrities directly. In that case, the day will be highly fortunate to you, but not in a way that will be immediately obvious. Mars is forming beneficial aspects with both Uranus and Neptune today. So the blessings will come from authority figures or powerful people who want to help you advance without making their contributions known.

Also, if you consider yourself a Starseed, something special will happen today. You may receive a sign that will be personal to you but confusing to everyone else. Pay attention when it comes in! Avoid arguing with your parents or spouse, as they won't see your point of view.

Thanks to Pallas conjunct Lilith, some of you are prone to making a foolish decision today. You have the potential to get scammed. Don't be too cunning, especially if someone is trying to sell you stocks or something similar. It will backfire on you. Lastly, be careful of using trickery in romance. You will be the one getting tricked in the end.

