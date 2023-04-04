Wednesday's Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs On April 5, 2023

We have a Full Moon in Libra on April 5, 2023, bringing strong energy into each zodiac sign's horoscope for Wednesday. This Full Moon is about letting go of relationships that feel unfair or incompatible with our wants and needs. We may experience moments of hurt and frustration as the Moon will be opposite of Chiron, the Wounded Healer, representing inner childhood wounds. A little bit of luck is channeled into the toughest parts of the day as Jupiter, the luckiest planet in our solar system, sends a positive vibe to the Moon today. So, if the day brings a few relational challenges, hang in there. You will see how these hardships work together to heal your heart and bring something good your way.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, April 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This year has been tough, but you've learned a lot of valuable lessons. You have felt the pangs of personal growth in ways you had not expected to, and now the Full Moon invites you to analyze your life's personal and relationship aspects carefully. It's time to revisit your friendships to see which are healthy and which can't go into the future with you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're still trying to figure out how to get 'it' right. Knowing how to strike the right balance between work and play is difficult. Your mind and your body tell you what you need to know. When you feel the tension of life building up inside you, cut yourself some slack and aim for play. No matter how old or young you are, life was made for fun.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes what you want cannot work out for you, so you have to figure out a new angle to see if it sticks. Hobbies or personal interests that are unsustainable need to be reconsidered so you can try something new.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are your own person, but sometimes family can try to keep you from exercising your autonomy. Today, you may feel like a child with a parent scolding them to do the right thing. At this moment, rather than point fingers at blame, think about your future and how you want to live your life once you're ready to take the leap of faith.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Some conversations are worth having, but other times you prefer words to be left unsaid. Today a tough conversation may have you pondering the validity of a topic. You might decide it's better to avoid opening a can of worms due to its volatile nature. You may avoid something until you've gathered your thoughts and devised a solution.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Money comes, and it often goes as quickly as you make it. Today, you may discover that a precious item desperately needs replacement or repair. At the same time, this may feel inconvenient due to the timing. You might enjoy shopping for bargains and seeing how to redo a room or a home improvement project.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today is a big day for you as the Full Moon takes place in your zodiac sign. This energy relates to letting go of things you no longer want or need. For you, Libra, you may feel certain things about your mother were not what you wanted them to be. But today, you enter a period of pure forgiveness and deep letting go.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There are things in the past that you prefer others do not know about you, and other times; you may ponder who is there for you when you need them to be. The Full Moon helps you see which friends are genuinely there for you and which people are more of an acquaintance or, worse, a frenemy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You pick and choose your friends wisely. So when you meet someone who feels like an old soul you've known for many lifetimes, it's a beautiful feeling. Today, you slip into a new world with a soulmate, and it feels so good.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today you may have to say no to a boss or coworker who asks you to do more than you feel you can handle. Today can leave you feeling guilty for not helping out, but you must do what's best for you and your schedule.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The universe is tapping you on the shoulder, inviting you to explore the spiritual energy you possess. Today you may be learning what makes you truly you and finally finding a place in the world of people who think similarly to you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A person reveals a secret crush to you. Even if you don't feel the same way, the idea that you'd become the center of someone's interest can be very flattering.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.