April 5 Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest In Love' For 3 Zodiac Signs

On April 5, 2023, we will have a unique and interesting transit called Mars sextile the Nodes. This refers to a specific alignment between the planet Mars and the lunar Nodes in astrology. The lunar Nodes, also known as the North Node and South Node, are points in space where the Moon's orbit intersects with the path of the Sun around the Earth.

This transit may bring about a sense of assertiveness or motivation regarding love and relationship. We may find that we want to act on those repressed desires and finally get something done where our relationships are concerned. When we have Mars sextile Node, we can fulfill what we believe to be our destiny or our karma. And for Aries, Cancer, and Aquarius, so much of that destiny revolves around love.

What's most important to know about Mars sextile Nodes is that the assertiveness that we may feel is for the good; this is a purely positive transit, and it has the power to help us not only work things out in our love lives, but to see very clearly what is needed, what must go, and how to proceed, in general. We may also become very aware of 'the other person and their needs; we are compassionate and open during this time, and we really and very sincerely wish to take responsibility for our part as a major player in all the good that can be done, in terms of love, romance and relationship.

April 5, 2023, horoscopes are luckiest in love for three zodiac signs:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If assertiveness is the word of the day, then Aries is the sign of the day, and in your case, you'll be using your forceful will to fulfill one purpose: making your romantic partner happy. The transit of Mars sextile Node is a joyful experience for you, Aries, and on April 5, 2023, you will get the opportunity to come off like a superstar to the person you love. You have always been someone who can make dreams come true for others, but when you put your mind to it and focus on one person alone, that person is usually knocked off their feet by your overwhelming ability to make them feel loved and wanted. You aren't just in love with this person; they are not someone you have a crush on — you feel this person is part of your romantic destiny, and you have no intention of blowing it. Consider this to be an excellent day.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Mars sextile Node gives you just the right boost to say what you want to say to your romantic partner, and as soon as you break the ice on whatever topic this may be, you'll notice that they react even better than you expected. Today brings you great luck in how you approach certain profound topics. As that conversation is your strong suit, you may find that what starts out as good talk turns into an amazing day filled with personal revelations and loving promises. April 5 is a beautiful day for Cancer as there are virtually no threats to be aware of. You and your partner will cover new territory and gain brilliant insight together. What will also be noticeable during Mars sextile Node is the obvious and apparent respect you both have for each other. So much can take place under these beneficial conditions.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What the Nodes represent in your life are your past actions, habits and tendencies, and during Mars sextile Node, you will know that certain old ways must change. Finally, you are ready to release the habits that have held you back, and in your relationship, the news will shock your partner. That you are now ready to let go of certain bad habits pleases your partner to no end, and on April 5, 2023, the act of releasing will usher in a new period of enchantment; you and your love will finally be able to understand each other. You are no longer willing to let the past stand in the way of the present, opening doors to new romantic experiences. You may even pay yourself on the back for being bold enough to change on this day, Aquarius, and you have Mars sextile Node to help you out here. Go with the flow, and don't look back!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.