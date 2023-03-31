The April 1, 2023 Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

We are rethinking our love lives and learning how to be better at romance.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Mar 31, 2023
Photo: saiyood from getty images via Canva Pro
Good love is steady and stable, so we look to Saturn in Pisces today. Our love horoscope for Saturday, April 1, 2023, demonstrates that we want to experience the depths of romance, but we also appreciate feeling like both feet are on the ground.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 01, 2023:
Aries
The past lays a foundation for a future relationship. The lessons of a past breakup help you to grow stronger than you thought you could be. You learn to love with dignity and grace.
Taurus
The truth about a friend may sting, but their honesty helps you to see your flaws, enabling you to love in a way you didn't know how.
Gemini
You never know who or where you may fall in love with someone. You might be building a close friendship with a fellow coworker who is single, like you. And suddenly that friendship grows into something more.
Cancer
Have faith. Your love life may not be what you want it to be now, but with some self-love and time, you'll be ready for the soulmate of your dreams.
Leo
Some secrets are best left unsaid. You may want to tell all of your past secrets to a new partner, but let them figure you out on their own. Experience is always much better for love.
Virgo
You're ready to build a relationship that withstands the test of time. Old fashioned love appeals to you today, and you long to experience a romance that is simple.
Libra
Working together as a team helps you to grow closer together. Start from square one when your relationship feels like it's gone off course. Starting with friendship can help you find what you enjoyed when you first started dating.
Scorpio
Romance can be found in the little things. You don't have to spend much money to foster a spirit of love and affection. Think of small ways to show love and help each other when possible.
Sagittarius
You are ready to start and grow your family. It takes a little bit of time to prepare for the responsibilities of parenting. Today, consider what you must do to prepare for the future and how your life may change when a little one joins your family.
Capricorn
When discussing the future, don't forget to include conversations about your dreams for wealth. The beauty of being with a partner who wants to build with you is that you have more control over your future. You can talk about what you want it to be and use this time to learn about one another.
Aquarius
A little bit of frugality goes a long way, and if you have made a decision to avoid getting into debt, don't hide it. The right partner will find it amazing that you are so conscientious about spending and love that you take care not to do things that limit your opportunities.
Pisces
Be secure in yourself. Sometimes love can cause insecurity and a feeling of self-doubt because you want to please your partner. Today, the best thing you can do for your relationship is to simply be yourself.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.