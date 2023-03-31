Zodiac

The April 1, 2023 Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

We are rethinking our love lives and learning how to be better at romance.

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Mar 31, 2023

Photo: saiyood from getty images via Canva Pro
love horoscope april 1, 2023

Good love is steady and stable, so we look to Saturn in Pisces today. Our love horoscope for Saturday, April 1, 2023, demonstrates that we want to experience the depths of romance, but we also appreciate feeling like both feet are on the ground. 

RELATED: The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships April 2023

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 01, 2023:

Aries

Aries

The past lays a foundation for a future relationship. The lessons of a past breakup help you to grow stronger than you thought you could be. You learn to love with dignity and grace.

RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign

Taurus

Taurus

The truth about a friend may sting, but their honesty helps you to see your flaws, enabling you to love in a way you didn't know how.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful

Gemini

Gemini

You never know who or where you may fall in love with someone. You might be building a close friendship with a fellow coworker who is single, like you. And suddenly that friendship grows into something more.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies

Cancer

Cancer

Have faith. Your love life may not be what you want it to be now, but with some self-love and time, you'll be ready for the soulmate of your dreams.

RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign

Leo

Leo

Some secrets are best left unsaid. You may want to tell all of your past secrets to a new partner, but let them figure you out on their own. Experience is always much better for love.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst

Virgo

Virgo

You're ready to build a relationship that withstands the test of time. Old fashioned love appeals to you today, and you long to experience a romance that is simple.

RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least

Libra

Libra

Working together as a team helps you to grow closer together. Start from square one when your relationship feels like it's gone off course. Starting with friendship can help you find what you enjoyed when you first started dating.

RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples

Scorpio

Scorpio

Romance can be found in the little things. You don't have to spend much money to foster a spirit of love and affection. Think of small ways to show love and help each other when possible.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

You are ready to start and grow your family. It takes a little bit of time to prepare for the responsibilities of parenting. Today, consider what you must do to prepare for the future and how your life may change when a little one joins your family.

RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked

Capricorn

Capricorn

When discussing the future, don't forget to include conversations about your dreams for wealth. The beauty of being with a partner who wants to build with you is that you have more control over your future. You can talk about what you want it to be and use this time to learn about one another.

Related Stories From YourTango:

The One-Line Manifestation Every Zodiac Sign Should Say During The Month Of April 2023
3 Zodiac Signs With Rough 'Springtime' Horoscopes April 2023
3 Zodiac Signs With 'Exciting’ Horoscopes On Saturday, April 1, 2023

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least

Aquarius

Aquarius

A little bit of frugality goes a long way, and if you have made a decision to avoid getting into debt, don't hide it. The right partner will find it amazing that you are so conscientious about spending and love that you take care not to do things that limit your opportunities.

RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign

Pisces

Pisces

Be secure in yourself. Sometimes love can cause insecurity and a feeling of self-doubt because you want to please your partner. Today, the best thing you can do for your relationship is to simply be yourself.

RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.