Wednesday Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign In Astrology On March 29, 2023

Emotional intelligence is a gift that allows us to tap into the depths of intuition. Today's horoscope for Wednesday brings a Moon in Cancer still at the First Quarter Moon phase. The First Quarter Moon phase is a crisis point, provoking action and awareness. When the Moon is at a starting point in astrology, it not only pushes us to take action but also reveals how the sensitivity of a Cancer zodiac sign can help us to understand our needs and wants.

Sentimental memories drive today's Moon, and looking back at the security we once felt as children (or not) it urges us to consider our needs for security, safety, and our desire to feel loved. How does today's Moon in Cancer and Sun in Aries affect our daily horoscope? Check out your zodiac sign for Sun, Moon and Rising to learn more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for a positive change. With the Moon continuing to transit Cancer, you are focused on your home life and the things that bring you comfort and joy. Today, set the stage for happiness. Stock the pantry with staple goods to whip up a homecooked meal in a jiffy. Get a few things done to kick your feet and relax when you get home.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A conversation that began yesterday continues today, allowing you to think things through, reposition your stance and be more compelling in your point. Today, you can position yourself more opportunistically, helping move a situation in the direction you hope it will go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Try to detach yourself from being emotionally attached to material things. It's very easy to presume that having something makes you secure. Some items that appear to be assets may place you in a position where you are vulnerable. Be sure to check what your status is.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Making important personal changes that influence and improve your life takes time. What began yesterday may not have had enough time to create roots. Today, he will plant more seeds that help you advance and have a better direction. Focus on progress, not perfection.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tie up loose ends. When you avoid someone typically contentious, it opens you up to being invulnerable, especially for gossip. Clean house. Depart on good terms, and look for ways to cut as many ties as possible to avoid having a reason to get back in touch with you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Some relationships will pass the test of time, and others will only be for a minor period in your life. A friend may draw negative attention to themselves, causing you to see that the relationship has an expiration date. Some people may not need to be in your life forever, but to help you see something in yourself that needs to change or to grow.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Hold yourself in high regard, Libra. Your career is slated to grow in an amazing way. The direction that you may find yourself headed is starting to manifest now. The themes that begin to show up for you today could play out more clearly once the eclipse moves into your sign and the zodiac sign of Aries later this year.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Have hope. Faith has an emotional component to it, and even though some of you may fear that your problems prevent you from having the life you want, believe in your future and yourself. The powers that be are aware of your challenges but have designed you specifically to overcome them and fulfill the destiny meant for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Fasting and giving something up to grow more spiritual may feel right for you now. You may desire to connect more intimately with your inner spirit and personality. One way to allow yourself to detach from things you have and that others may have — that you feel slightly jealous over — is to let go of all things and focus on your inner journey.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are focused on relationships and partnerships, including how they add value to your life. You may not see eye-to-eye with a person you're romantically involved with; however, you may find it easier to understand their point of view when you have fostered a little more distance and some autonomy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today focusing on the work you have to do and not procrastinating is a winning strategy. Today rather than overthinking what you need to be doing and why, you find purpose in the emotional aspect of work. By the end of the day, you'll drop into bed feeling a huge sense of accomplishment for all you could get done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Without any plan, someone may spontaneously touch your heart with a simple gesture that communicates love and affection. You will find it hard to resist the sweetness extended to you by a friend or potential partner who knows how to make your heart swoon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.