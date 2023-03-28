These 3 Easy-Going Zodiac Signs Are 'Luckiest In Love' On March 29, 2023

We all know that if we're to have any kind of decent love life, we're going to have to do some compromising in the deal, and that's why today holds so much promise in store for certain zodiacal signs. It's March 29, 2023, and our helpful transit comes to us in the form of Moon sextile Venus, which allows us to see the other person's point of view. We yield to them on this day, not because we are afraid to disagree, but because we ourselves feel...softer, or rather, less rigid and stuck in our way. Today brings a beautiful atmosphere in love, where both parties are equal, and everyone wants one thing: to be happy.

During Moon sextile Venus, we not only don't take things personally, but these three zodiac signs also let things go much easier. We start to feel as though there really is no time for drama, meaning today runs smoothly, and the concentration is on the relationship rather than the theatrical experience that it could be if we get upset over the silliest of things.

And so, we sign on for ease today. We agree to hear the other person out. We know in our hearts that, with the help of the Moon in harmony with the planet of love, we will find a way to the light no matter what. There is nothing we can't work out which adds to the easy-breezy, beautiful day that so many of us will have today.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on March 29, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The feeling of equipoise will hit you almost as soon as you wake up today, Gemini, and this means that you will not only be in a good mood, you will be in a diplomatic mood as well. You might have recently come to a decision in your life about how you handle yourself in a relationship. Because you really do want things to work out, you've decided to work with your partner as opposed to constantly picking them apart. During the Moon sextile Venus, on March 29, 2023, you might even feel magnanimous; you like being 'gentle and kind,' and you are impressed with yourself. This isn't a bad thing, Gemini; it's how you learn, and you will learn well today. Being nice is the key to everything, as you will see, and during the Moon sextile Venus, it will be very easy for you to be kind, nice, gentle and compassionate.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You know for certain that the only person who has ever really gotten in your way is your own self, whether it's through overthinking or being too judgmental. Today is the day you give yourself a break. The days of being too harsh are over, and on March 29, 2023, during the transit of the Moon in Cancer, while it is speaking sweetly to Venus, you'll lighten up and let the love flow. You aren't used to this, but you like it. You feel very diplomatic today as if you want to iron things out for the sole purpose of finding peace and equanimity. Your relationship means everything to you, and you want to preserve it. You will take yourself out of the way today, and you will open your heart to your partner. This is what they've always wanted from you. They know you can be kind and rational, and on March 29, you'll get the chance to show them what you're really made of.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are so down for kindness and understanding today that you might even shock yourself. It's not as though you aren't kind and sweet already, but today's transit of Moon sextile Venus really brings out your good side, and nobody stands to benefit from your good side as much as your romantic partner. You can be incredibly affectionate when you want to be, and this transit brings out your desire to kick back and let things take their natural course. Today brings you zero desire for upsets or drama; that's good because you won't be seeing any. The hard part is in the compromise, and even that won't be too much of a tall order for you on this day, March 29, 2023. Note your behavior today, Aquarius, as you may want to continue with the lucky streak.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.