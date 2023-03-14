The Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 15, 2023

Today's tarot card horoscope for March 15, 2023, reveals that each zodiac sign is on a mission for change and growth. The tarot card spread for today shows all cards in the upright position, which means our actions make a difference in our lives and move the trajectory forward.

A few signs will be making changes that lead to new career opportunities. Other zodiac signs are on their way to finding true love. What does your tarot card horoscope predict for you starting this Wednesday? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

It's one of those days, Aries. Hump day is here, and you're kicking and screaming about how unfair life is for the people you love. You're making waves today, and it's working.

You know when a situation can be changed, and it's not because someone refuses to listen. Not today. You're speaking up for those who cannot speak for themselves.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You are a social butterfly, but even you know when the universe has called to get your attention. Today, all the noise of life that ordinarily brings you joy can get on your last nerve. The reason? You're not meant to be out in the world rubbing elbows and schmoozing with the big dogs. Today, it's time to unplug and get in touch with your inner voice. It's time for a meeting with your soul.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You hit the ground running today, and with Spring break here, you're ready to rule the world. Only today, a monkeywrench is tossed into the mix, and you have to fight tooth and nail for everything you get. It's not an easy day by any means, but if you don't give up, whatever you want to accomplish, you will.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Sometimes people doubt your ability to be strong because of your sensitive personality. Yes, you can cry, but when push comes to shove, you're tougher than the rest of them. You have thick skin today, and you'll need it. You may receive some form of criticism at work about a project. It's not easy to hear, but it will help you improve. Take it in stride, as the moment you start to implement changes things turn around quickly in a big way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

There is a side of you that people don't often see. They only know you and your big smile and bright personality, but when you are being pushed in a new direction, you can become the opposite of your usual chipper self. Today, people may see you as sullen and stubborn. You're an immovable object because you have an idea you want to run with, and you will be met with resistance. However, you won't let that stop you. Determination is your friend, and no one can get in your way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Come what may, today's going to b a great day for you. You are still struggling to catch up after Daylight savings time this weekend. But regardless of how groggy you feel, you will find the silver lining behind every cloud and the rainbow at the end of every storm. A little caffeine in hand, and you're good to go.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

You're no stranger to temptation, so it's hard to resist when you feel like a dangling carrot is being placed in front of your face. You crave something so deeply today that you may give in. It's part of life, Libra. If you do, no worries. Tomorrow you get to start all over, and do what you know you can do. It's all about progress, not perfection.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Your attachment to things makes it hard to break away from old habits. You hold tradition in high regard, even though you aren't one to tell others what to do.

Today, you find what's familiar as a source of comfort. If someone tries to change the way things are done, you resist. You know things need to change, but for today, you prefer to hold off until you're emotionally ready.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Today, your instincts are sharp as a tack. You not only can read the room, but you can also almost predict what someone will say before they have the chance to speak.

You're able to tap into the vibe around you, and that's because your intuition is heightened. This works out well for you, Sagittarius, and you'll be reading the room without any trouble at all.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems come and go, but some leave internal damage. Not this time, however. Today, you brush by a catastrophe without any problems at all. You will feel inconvenienced, but other than time, your losses will be small. This is going to be your day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

It's your feminine energy that draws people toward you today. You make everyone feel welcome. You greet others with a big smile, making your space warm and welcoming. It's a wonderful gift for you to have.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are so patient, Pisces, almost to a fault. So, when someone tells you they need space, you give it — no questions asked. Today, waiting for someone you love to figure out their feelings becomes a bit boring for you. You won't leave them now, but you're thinking about it. You might also wonder how long you can handle being in a relationship with so many question marks.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.