3 Zodiac Signs Set Boundaries In Their Love Lives On March 15, 2023

Three zodiac signs set boundaries in their love lives on March 15. 2023, and it's for a good reason. It's quite easy to forget that we have boundaries when we are in love, as that feeling of let's share it all' seems prevalent. That's all well and good in the beginning stages of a relationship if it brings us joy. Still, there is such a thing as sharing too much — and that's not about TMI (too much information) but about letting another person think they can step into all spaces of our lives at any time they wish. Sharing is fun, and so is being able to feel safe with a person, but there are boundaries, and each of us has them. Enforcing them is something that takes both guts and self-love, and during the Capricorn Moon on March 15, 2023,

The Capricorn Moon brings up the idea of limitation; we don't like to think we have limits, especially not in love, but what if that love steps over the line? What if our partners decide that we really don't need that much privacy or that they need to keep track of us 24-7? What if we find ourselves in a relationship where the fun of sharing suddenly turns into the disrespect of crushing boundaries?

On this day, three zodiac signs will definitely feel as though that day has come; it's time to draw the line. This isn't about breaking up but about building a realistic plan for staying together. Some folks don't like being too, too serious about things like this, but if two people love each other, then it's up to them to show each other respect by 'minding the gap' as it's said in London. 'Mind the gap' refers to the space between the train and the platform. Metaphorically, in a relationship, this would mean 'mind the space between us...or fall into the danger zone. During the Moon in Capricorn, we need to mind the gap, or rather: Respect and boundaries set in love and romance.

Three zodiac signs set boundaries in their love lives on March 15, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are generous to a fault, and at times you suffer from it. You may end up blaming yourself for not speaking up at the right time, but during the Capricorn Moon on March 15, you'll know that the right time is now. Your partner is fantastic, you love them, and they love you, but they've started to go where they shouldn't go, and in this case, it refers to the places you need to keep private. You may like to write your feelings in a journal, and while whatever you are writing about may not be the equivalent of life-changing knowledge, it's yours and private. This day has you discovering that your partner has taken to reading your private diaries, and whether this is literal or not, it makes you uncomfortable. You will draw the line today, and you will tell your partner that they need to respect your boundaries and that there is nothing to be paranoid about. You aren't into babysitting their emotions, and they are just going to have to trust you.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are a person who comes with many secrets, and no matter who you love or who loves you, those secrets are yours and yours alone. You feel you owe no one access to your 'inner soul' and you would be right about that, Gemini. During the Moon in Capricorn, you'll find that you resent the person you are with for wanting that much access to what you call your sacred spaces; you need something that you can call your own, and while you've been very willing to share just about everything with this person, you won't be able to exist in a relationship unless you set those boundaries...today. You are completely ready, willing and able to go on with this love affair, but you need your person to back off; they may love you, but they do not own you.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today will have you saying, "enough is enough." Your partner has somehow gotten into their mind that what's yours is theirs, and while that sounds romantic, it's exactly what will ruin the romance for you. You are fine with sharing...as long as you are in control of what you share. However, during the Moon in Capricorn, you'll feel very adamant about calling the shots. There are boundaries that come with your life, and no one, not even your lover, is allowed to cross them. You have nothing to hide, but that's not the point, is it? You don't need to have something to hide in order to set your boundaries, and today is the day you'll be letting your person know that just because they love you, it doesn't grant them access to knowing every single thing about you. They will listen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.