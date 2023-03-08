The Love Horoscope For Thursday, March 9. 2023

For the love horoscope on March 9, 2023, the astrology forecast is clear — we want what we want out of life and love. Today, we can feel the intensity of Jupiter in Aries and Lilith in Leo, sending gifts that help us reach beyond our comfort zone, all while asserting our right to individual attention, love, and romance.

We may feel slightly selfish on Thursday. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, finally broke away from Jupiter and Chiron in Aries, triggering painful memories for many zodiac signs, especially those of Cardinal modalities (Aries, Cancer, Libra and Libra and Capricorn). But we are not out of the woods yet.

Venus opposes the Moon in Libra, which challenges identity matters regarding love. Venus may adopt the traits of an Aries zodiac sign and resist doing what other people want 'just because.'

Venus in Aries is bold and independent. We can thrive in self-love and set clear boundaries with others where lines are crossed. Or we may take the high road — integrate our wants and needs to maintain harmony in our relationships. We have until the Moon leaves Libra tomorrow to enter passionate Scorpio to decide what works best.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 09, 2023:

Aries

Choose your words carefully. When people are in love, their hearts are wide open to receive what you have to say and what you do. Today exercise extra caution when speaking to a loved one as your words can have a sting to them even if you don't mean them to.

Taurus

There's never a good time to talk about money problems, but sometimes you have to do so. Today, a change becomes a type of catalyst that makes it necessary to do something different than you had done before.

Gemini

It's time to pick yourself. You might be giving more of yourself lately, hoping it can persuade your love interest to fall for you. The best thing to do when it seems like you'll wait forever for them to come around is to create space and distance. Your absence will speak volumes.

Cancer

Do you want to end things? Breaking up is never an easy decision, and it's one you've thought about heavily.

Being without one another can be frightful, but staying where you are now can be harder than letting go.

Leo

Losing a partner is a double loss because not only do you end a relationship, but you are also losing a best friend. Safeguard your union by talking things through to understand how you both may handle things should your partnership not work out the way you hope it could.

Virgo

Work can become a wedge to your dating life. You will want to find out how to make less time being busy and more time to slow down for love. The right person will wait for you, but you may not want them to do so.

Libra

You want to be with someone you can talk to about life, love and everything else. Today, keep your sights on an equal who compliments your life in many ways. You might be single if you are selective with who is best for you, but you'll not feel lonely because you will find like-minded friends who value your energy.

Scorpio

Giving is a two-way street. When you're the person who is constantly pursuing a relationship with someone, it can become a dance you no longer want to try. Instead, search for someone who loves giving and taking as much as you do.

Sagittarius

Sometimes you just have to go for the one you love. You may not be sure what their reaction would be or if you would jell well together. But when the heart feels the way it does, you know it's a risk worth taking.

Capricorn

Working for love is not how you get it. Love was made to be unconditional. A person's conditions, limitations and expectations make it nearly impossible for you to be as close as you want — if at all.

Aquarius

Be romantic. The dating world can be very competitive. You'll want to stand out from others and show your love interest how great it would be to date only you. Instead of waiting for them to make the first move, surprise them with your sentimental side.

Pisces

Build a life you love. When you decide to make compromises, resentment can set in later unless you're fully happy with the choices you've made. You want to take love seriously, which may mean being open and transparent about what you need and want from a serious relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.