How Lilith In Leo Negatively Affects These 3 Zodiac Sign's Horoscopes On March 8, 2023

On March 8, 2023, three zodiac signs may feel the negative effects of Lilith in Leo on their horoscopes more than others. If you feel conflicted today, there's a good reason. The cosmic layout has put together certain aspects that arouse in us both the need to break free and the strong desire to have it our way, implying that we will want to control things we cannot control. This is because we have the exciting transit of 'Lilith in Leo' in our cosmic midsts.

During this transit, we are at odds with our desires; we want this, but we don't want that, and as the day progresses, we feel more and more desperate to choose what we really want. The last thing we want during Black Moon Lilith in Leo is to be controlled or told what to do. Unfortunately, this coincides with our need for guidance.

If we can't take the opinion or advice of another, simply because we are not open to this kind of guidance, then we won't be able to progress with what we DO want, and in the long run, we only end up hurting ourselves. Our ego is truly in the way today, and the only person we end up hurting is numero uno.

During Lilith in Leo, three zodiac signs may go so far as to prompt reactions from people to see if they'll jump. We don't know what we will do with them once they jump, but we are happy to see that we can scare them into action. That doesn't feel good, however.

We are antagonistic today; rebels without a cause. In love and romance, we tend to make our partners feel bad or inadequate, and the real problem here is that, for certain signs, we can't stop once we start. Not good.

These three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on March 8, 2023, during Lilith in Leo:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This one's going to affect your love life, Leo. During Lilith in Leo, you'll want to show your partner who's boss, and that's not exactly a cool thing to do, especially because you're not in a kink-based relationship that demands your bossiness to fulfill the rules of the relationship.

Your partner, who happens to love you very much, is used to your power trips, and they love you anyway, but on this day, March 8, 2023, you may take this bossy thing a little too far for their comfort and when they complain and tell you to stop, you will go absolutely nuts at the thought that they aren't complying to your rules.

This one is entirely on you, and during Lilith in Leo, whatever is in your nature that makes you want to bully the person you love, it's going to come out, and it's going to disappoint you terribly. This isn't you, Leo. You are not this bad, so do yourself a favor and stop. Now.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There are times in your life when you feel most comfortable being smug and inaccessible, which throws your romantic relationship for a loop. During Lilith in Leo, you don't feel like you owe anybody anything, let alone your attention or...a good mood. You may be in a funk today, and you may also want to keep that funk going as long as you please because, after all, it's your life, and you get to do as you please. Right?

You feel very strongly about this and don't want anyone, let alone your romantic partner, getting in the way of your beliefs. You believe you are entitled to your mood and feel that if you are interrupted, you have the right to lash out. You will hurt the feelings of the person you love today, and...you won't care.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may find that you will put out all the stops on this day, March 8, 2023, and it will look like you are insisting on something within the context of your romantic life. You aren't up for hearing what 'they' have to say, and that is because, during the transit of Lilith in Leo, you have only one thing on your mind: having it your way. It's your way or the highway, and this might not go over with your romantic partner, as they may start to feel trampled on by your pushy ego on this day.

You don't see it this way, however, which is just like 'putting out a fire with gasoline.' You aren't someone who wishes to compromise today, and you won't, even when you sense that this behavior will only erupt in a fight with your partner. You want your way, and you'll push even harder when you don't get your way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.