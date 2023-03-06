The March 7, 2023 horoscope brings us a Full Moon in the sign of Virgo, and for three zodiac signs, this means being the luckiest in love. This week's Full Moon in Virgo allows three zodiac signs to get down and dirty with some real talk.

That doesn't mean 'dirty talk' though; it certainly can mean that if you want it to. We're looking at how the Full Moon can bring out the best in us; however, this beast is no ordinary hungry animal — this beast is the one that hungers for truth and acceptance. During the Full Moon of March 7, 2023, we will reach the plate and present our loved ones with an idea. It may be along the lines of 'truth or dare,' but the point of this idea is to show our loved one that we have the nerve to 'go there.'

We will ask the important questions today and strive for the right answers. We will use our 'good ears' to listen to our partners speak and strive to understand them. Today is for getting to the point; no matter how we get there, whatever we end up with will be the truth. And as we all know, the truth really and truly does set a person free.

The freedom we will come to know during March's Full Moon is the freedom that allows us to continue with this romance. All we can ask is that our partners are honest with us; we'll get honesty on this day. The next question might be, 'are we ready to hear the truth?'

We need to consider this when we ask our questions. If we are ready to 'know it all,' today might be our lucky day.

3 zodiac signs with lucky in love horoscopes on Tuesday, March 7, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Full Moon madness hits you in the form of you wanting to know more, more, more about the person you are in love with. They are fascinating to you, and not only that, the more they reveal to you, the more you know about yourself. You have noticed that you work in patterns; your relationships have always had some singular note that runs through all of them.

The problem has always been that you've never discovered why you continue to create patterns or why you continue to choose the same kind of partner. Your present love fits into this pattern as well, but they have something different about them, and this is what you want to find out more about.

The Full Moon gives you the nerve to tell it like it is because you trust the person you are with, and on some level, you know that, pattern or no pattern, this person will always tell you the truth.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

March 7 brings you the Full Moon in Virgo, and with this transit comes a desire to take your romantic relationship to the next level. You like to move at your own pace, and you rarely allow yourself to be pushed or manipulated into doing something you don't want to do.

You feel secure with the person you are present with because they've never tried to cajole you into being someone you are not, nor have they tried to convince you to do something you don't want to do.

However, you are not stuck in a rut, and you have ideas of what relationship growth looks like, and during the Full Moon in March, you'll present a few 'Sagittarius-like' ideas to your mate. You believe in yourself and your creative ideas, and you'll find that it's quite easy to get your partner to join in.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may not be howling beneath the Full Moon's light tonight, but you will certainly be expressing yourself in other ways, Capricorn. You might find that on March 7, you'll feel a little bit freer speaking to your romantic partner and don't get me wrong, that 'freedom' will come off as quite seductive.

If you've been holding back from saying what's on your mind, then this day opens the doors for you, and it would behoove you to get out there and say the words your partner has wanted to hear. It won't kill you to give them what they want, even if it's a silly old phrase; why spare them this joy?

They want to hear you 'say it,' If you do, you will be prepared for the doors of love to swing wide open. Toss inhibitions to the wind, Capricorn. Watch what happens when you do. Hint: it's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.