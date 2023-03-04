3 Ambitious Zodiac Signs Who 'Feel Successful' Starting March 5 - 11, 2023

Three zodiac signs will be super successful the week of March 5 - 11, 2023. These ambitious zodiac signs have been putting in the extra time and effort to make their goals, and now that certain changes have taken place in astrology, they reap the seeds they have sown.

We all want to win, but these three zodiac signs get to see success the most. They are the ones who have trained hard and have a mindset to win.

During March 5 - 11, 2023, many of us will feel as though we've finally tuned ourselves up just enough to win any race, and as it has it, this week brings great fortune to certain very successful zodiac signs.

With the Sun trine Uranus at the same time as Mercury trine the Node, right at the top, we'll be in touch with our potential; this means self-belief and the ability to take risks. We are driven and pointed; we know what we want, and even if we've never gone there, we are ready to embrace all that success has to offer.

As we move into the Full Moon in Pisces on the 7th, we will also be courting Saturn in Pisces. This may add a softer edge to our competitive streak. It gives us the idea that we should be kind rather than singularly fierce as we compete.

The North Node in Taurus square Lilith on the 8th may take that kindness and chuck it out the window, but that won't stop us.

This week's goal is to be a success, by hook or crook, and by week's end, we are looking at how Venus sextile Mars will show us that winning has to be a labor of love; what makes this week is a dedication to the work. No slackers allowed. This week is for those who are willing to beat the odds.

Three ambitious zodiac signs who feel successful the week of March 5 - 11, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you know, you know, and this week is when you know you can win. You aren't particularly competitive, Gemini, but you can be if you think you have a solid chance. This week puts you in the right place at the right time, and you walk into this situation with enough self-confidence to naturally assume the role of winner. You will be called upon as a guide of sorts, an expert in your field.

You rarely get singled out in this way, and during the week of March 5 - 11, 2023, you will get to thrill the reactions accompanying your actions.

Everyone around you seems to look at you with awe, and while you may not trust that this condition will last, you will certainly enjoy feeling the praise of your peers. You take the good times with the bad, which elevates you to an enlightened state.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your competition style isn't fierce; it's charming, and you will wow and woo the masses this week, simultaneously making you feel so good about yourself that success is guaranteed.

It doesn't matter what you are winning; what matters is that you took the high road instead of the low road to get there. You haven't felt this good about yourself in a long time, and that, in itself, is a major success.

You feel great about yourself and want to do more to make others happy. You know that you have the power to be so kind and generous, and you no longer feel threatened by having to give of yourself, as you know now that you lose nothing by sharing your love. You are brave and reliable, and the people in your life feel they can trust you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Did someone say 'horse race?' Like the strong animal associated with your sun sign, you will feel driven and focused on the finish line. This week shows the world that you, Sagittarius, are a force of nature and that you cannot be stopped when you put your mind to it.

You have purpose and focus, and during the week of March 5 - 11, you will feel that 'it's now or never' and that you need to make a very serious move with your life. It's all positive and success-oriented, but a fierce energy accompanies you this week, so you might find that your work is something you need to do on your own.

You reject distractions and achieve heights simply by paying close attention to your goal. Essentially, you are a true winner — unstoppable!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.