The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve During The Full Moon In Virgo Starting March 6 - March 12, 2023

During the Full Moon in Virgo, four zodiac signs feel like their relationships improve the week of March 6 - 12, 2023.

This is a week where everything changes, and as long as you are open to the lessons the universe brings, you will feel positively overflowing with happiness.

But with happiness comes the conscious choice to remain in it instead of letting others bring you down or make you feel guilty about what brings you joy.

It is the lesson that no one can define happiness or love except for you.

No one can define your life or the ideal relationship but you and the person you chose to partner with.

This week, the Virgo Full Moon ushers in a time of greater understanding about your emotional process and feelings, allowing you to focus more on what matters and less on what does not.

By embracing this, you can also bring to rest themes of healing that have been ongoing since the New Moon in Virgo on August 27, 2022.

As these understandings settle, you should feel the clarity return, allowing you to focus more on what heals than what wounds.

This perfectly aligns with Jupiter uniting with Chiron in Aries, highlighting the same theme, just as Saturn shifts into understanding and spiritual Pisces begins a brand-new era.

The week ahead is a reminder that leaps of faith are required to begin or repair a relationship, but once you realize what truly makes you happen, it will never matter what you must do to have it because it will undoubtedly always be worth it.

Especially when it is happiness in the form of love.

Four zodiac signs whose relationships improve during the Full Moon in Virgo starting March 6, 2023 to March 12, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Something begins to shift within this week allowing you to honor those deep desires within your heart and remember that you came into this life with a purpose. The week starts with the Virgo Moon, highlighting themes from August 2022 that have evolved since then.

The New Moon occurred on August 27, 2022, the same time Mars moved in Gemini, causing reflection and transformation within your home and family. A solid connection to this lunar cycle activates your romantic relationship, home, and family environment.

Virgo is your polarizing sign and represents all matters related to love. So, you will see action and developments within this area whenever there is planetary activity here. As a theme in your romantic life reaches fruition, it will also bring positive changes to your home and family life, signaling that a relationship is about to get a more profound commitment.

At the same time, Saturn shifts into your zodiac sign to begin a brand-new two-year journey into the sea of faith and love that Pisces represents. This will help with boundaries over what is most important to you but also help you take that leap of faith to make your dreams a reality — and embrace the growth and beauty of your relationship.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The North Node and Uranus have been moving through Taurus, responsible for changes and developments within your romantic life. This week though, Juno, the asteroid that governs marriage and the agreements within relationships, transits into this earth sign, signaling a time for renewed conversation.

Juno in Taurus is an excellent placement overall because it wants to create something stable but abundant. It is rooted in the earth and looking to make the most of every moment of life. It becomes essential for you as Taurus rules your romantic sector.

This means that conversations or themes around the agreements within your love life will become more active in the coming week. While for some, it may mean the coming week may bring a commitment or proposal, for most, it holds the possibility to improve the connection by talking over compromise and needs. In the healthiest relationship, there is always an ongoing conversation regarding the agreement of the relationship.

This involves responsibilities, requirements, plans, or goals and sets up the space for both people to feel safe within the connection. In the coming week, the universe offers you an opportunity to create a more stable and secure relationship container by talking over what has changed and what will only encourage more significant growth.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Thanks to the Aries stellium diffusing in the coming days, you are entering the primary last week of dramatic transformation in your romantic sector. Since the middle of February, the Aries stellium has brought healing and beautiful opportunities into your romantic life.

You have been pushed to take that risk, surrender to the goodness around you, and take advantage of the beautiful things happening in your life. While excellent, it has not been easy, as it is often challenging to finally receive what you have always dreamed of. It would seem silly if the work you are now doing involved just that, but it is true.

This week, as Jupiter and Chiron unite in Aries, you should be able to accept and receive the abundant love you've always desired. Jupiter rules all forms of expansion and abundance, while Chiron governs healing. This is your chance to heal those aspects within yourself that have always pushed away the very thing you have always wanted because you never had it.

Sometimes it can be as simple as it can feel scary to have something so great because then there can be a fear of what happens if you lose it; however, this week, it feels a whole lot less scary and a lot more like this is what you have always deserved.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The following week brings blessings, but only once you learn your lessons. The current Aries stellium has brought changes and intensity to your relationship, family, and even how authentically you express yourself. Aries energy rules committed relationships, specifically marriages, children, self-expression, and joy.

The stellium's peak on the 22nd and 23rd was a time of reconnection and genuine pleasure. But, with the fun comes responsibility, so you may have felt challenged in owning an aspect of truth or a new beginning associated with this part of your life.

This week, Juno moves on from Aries just as Jupiter, your ruling planet, and Chiron unite, giving you a chance to heal what still hurts, so you do not miss the abundance you desire.

This is a message for you that until you truly heal, you will not be able to receive all you want from a committed relationship; by finally seeing that this week, you will be able to embrace the leap of faith that Saturn is bringing into your life as it shifts into Pisces.

Pisces rules all matters of healing, home, and family. With Saturn here for the next two years, you can expect more outstanding commitment and recovery. This is your choice and something you will consciously have to embrace to receive all the benefits.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.