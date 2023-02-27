The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 28, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Tuesday, February 28, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

We can anticipate some challenges today due to a few things occurring in astrology. Saturn is at the 29th degree of Aquarius, and Pluto is at the 29th degree in Capricorn.

These two planets are considered to be malefic, bad energy that stirs up strife but also promotes change and awareness.

Tony Robbins once said, “Change happens when the pain of staying the same is greater than the pain of change.” Thankfully, anger is at bay because Mars is not speaking with Saturn or Pluto today.

So for change to take place, we look inwardly. Saturn and Pluto have bad reputations, but there's a good side to this harsh energy. Saturn forces us to grow up.

Pluto demands that we change. Both are necessary for true progress to take root.

We learn that for things never to go back to how they once were, we can lean into Saturn's energy to ensure our memory remains longstanding and our resolve even stronger never to return to the past.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Think positively, Aries. After yesterday's First Quarter Moon in your communication sector, things become clear as day.

You see what you need to see and can make firm decisions based on the accurate information you receive this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be grateful, Taurus. A mindset of gratitude can start your day in the right direction.

Even when you see things aren't how you want them to be, you can impart change to move life in a better direction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Everything happens for a reason, Gemini. Today, you recognize the connections between choice and results in a way you had not before.

This empowers you to make better decisions for personal improvement.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The past can only affect you so far. Some mistake from your history put a damper on your pocketbook.

However, money problems become fewer as you work hard to rebuild what you previously have lost.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Borrow the confidence your friends have in you, Leo. When you experience moments of self-doubt, remember that people do not see you as a failure or someone who can't do what you set your mind to do.

They observe your wins, so when life feels tough, view yourself from the outside.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Embrace your inner warrior. You're insightful, gifted and talented, making you a trifecta of a person.

When you work hard at your job or education, results follow. Aim to level up today and strive to be the person you always knew you could become.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Learn by doing. Today's one of those days where you learn when you are actually in the trenches with friends and coworkers getting the work done.

In management or someone who supervises others? Spend a bit of time involving yourself in on-the-job training to see things from a different and improved perspective.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Giving takes courage, Scorpio, but so does accepting the gifts others bring to you. Someone in your life steps in to support your dreams, and this may include a financial gift or hefty monetary offering.

Don't be too proud to accept something that you need. Say thank you and do your best, knowing you have people who believe in you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love heals, Sagittarius. Frustration may have settled in after the First Quarter Moon in Gemini. You are motivated to stand up for yourself and fight for what you want.

If you aren't on the same page as your significant other, the tension can help you understand unconditional love in a deeper, more meaningful way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don't worry. Today's problems and blessings come to you either way. You have to go with the flow and embrace the process.

When you are unsure about what next step to take, choose the next best thing. You'll be surprised at how easy it is to make it through a day you thought would be too tough to handle.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be creative and make time for play. You can learn things when you get lost in an artful project or procrastinate to reset your mind and get some relaxation.

A rested mind is sharp and can problem-solve even better once it has refueled and detached from life's quick pace.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You get the things you need, and when you set your mind to trust that the universe works in your favor, amazing things can happen.

You can be ambitious in life and trusting of your higher power. Today, you get to transcend time to see how certain things come together exactly as they should be.

