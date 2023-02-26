Weekly Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, February 27 - March 5, 2023

Welcome to the weekly horoscope reading for all zodiac signs, February 27 - March 5, 2023.

We are about to leave February, and while we all know this is the shortest month in the calendar, we may also not believe how fast it's all going.

A definite 'beat the clock' feeling comes with this time of the year, and while we all know there's no beating this particular clock, we may translate that feeling and place it towards ambition or career goals.

This week's focus is more on business than love or family; with this kind of concentrated effort, we are more than likely on the road to success.

With the week starting with a First Quarter Moon in Gemini, we will have a major choice: whether to pursue our career or do an about-face and try something new. While that might seem drastic, this will be the right path for many of us.

With Moon square Mercury in tow, we will want to express the desire to change to those around us who will listen. Because we are fortunate enough to experience the transit Sun trine Moon shortly after, we will find the tribe who will listen without prejudice.

Venus conjunct Jupiter swoops in to let us know we're on the right track, even if all we've done comes to terms with the idea that we need a major change.

We may have a sudden change of heart and backtrack a little too far due to the influence of Mercury conjunct Saturn, but that's OK because the Leo moon will restore our focus.

We will take chances and risks this week, all of which will be worth our while.

Here are your weekly horoscopes for February 27 - March 5, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The main drift of the week is for you to keep your eyes on the prize and stop giving yourself over to distraction. You are generally focused but also starting to wonder if this is the right place to put all this wondrous focus.

You may end up feeling as though you need to shift your energy to some of the things you've neglected. This week has you reconsidering many 'important' things in your life, asking yourself whether they are worth your time.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Now that you feel you are heaped with responsibility, you want to rethink how you will handle it. You are not alone, however, and you will feel the love of the people in your life as they assist you in making hard decisions. You have a beautiful vision of what you'd like your life to look like. During this week, you'll start to take yourself seriously.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week has so much in store for you, and you'll not only feel strong and wise, you will be incredibly helpful to others. You can offer advice to those who come to you for your expertise, and without even trying, you'll be able to guide someone into their success. You are happy to stand back and be the voice in someone else's ear as they rise to success.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Major decisions and life changes are on for this week; as you know, you need to do something huge to make something in your life work out the way you want it.

The only problem is that it's incredibly hard to make this decision, as it will require you to sacrifice something else to get what you need. Your week will be spent reviewing your choices as you insist on making the right one. This is a good idea, Cancer, as your final decision will be made with wisdom.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel as though it's your turn to shine this week, as you have felt a little out of sorts and not your usual self. Your attitude is one of 'fake it 'til you make it,' and even though you aren't up for the full glamor trip, you will fake it until you make it, and somehow, that will be enough for you. You want to feel like your old self again, which means being loved, adored, and at the center of attention. You will have what you seek.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may find that you spend a little too much time going over the 'fun' that you and your ex used to have together, but you also know yourself very well; if you're singing their praises now, give it ten minutes before you start to reveal them and feel angry. These are the little indulgences you give yourself now and then, though you may find that not even the anger gives you much more than a headache during this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Typical of Libra, the week is all about balancing the scales for you, meaning, you won't be able to rest until you know something has been equalized.

You feel that something in your life was dealt an unfair blow, and you mean to right the wrong this week. Your determination to do right will rise above all other energetic motions. You will not stop until you find things are well-positioned.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While the world toils away, this week has you feeling a bit rebellious and anti-social. You might even be aware of doing something foolish, but you feel you have a lid on it; you won't go too crazy, but you won't let anyone stop you if you so choose to flip the tables over. You are on your own this week, and in your way, you feel happy to the point of being ecstatic.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week brings you a spiritual upheaval of sorts, and this will have you looking at everything you've ever believed in or trusted with new eyes.

You are now about to embark on a new spiritual path as you feel you've denied yourself the peace you believe is yours to have. While you aren't ready to commit to that path yet, the journey is all that counts. You'll get there when you arrive, and the journey begins this week.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll be looking at things with a fresh new perspective this week, Capricorn, and this will work for you for months to come.

You are success-oriented and driven; this week shows you that you have limited yourself in the past and that this is not how to further your success. A new take on an old problem will blow the doors off your understanding of it, and with this insight, you'll continue at a brisk clip toward personal success.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

So much has been asked of you recently, and you are not sure you can handle it anymore. This may be the week when you extend your hand and ask for help.

You've been strong and brave, but you do not feel as though you are up to the task, and this is very real; you understand that people are counting on you, but you are also adamant about not draining yourself. You will reach out for help this week and receive what you need.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While the world around you seems full of impatient people who continuously demand, you will be the shining star, seemingly unaffected by everyone else's stress. You may want to help or guide those in need, but you'll quickly realize that nobody is listening and that you are better off staying in your little world.

This week brings you peace and patience. You have much to look forward to and aren't feeling the immense pressure everyone around you seems to be feeling.

