The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 22, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Wednesday, February 22, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today we catch a break from the heaviness of a new solar season, but there's still some growing up to do for each zodiac sign.

Pisces is associated with spirituality and mysticism, but it's also the zodiac sign that rules the 12th house and hidden enemies sector. Part of our hidden enemies include things we dislike about ourselves.

Self-change takes time, and we can only work on what we know in our hearts has to give.

So, for now, on this third day of Pisces season, we are still dipping our toes in the deep waters of this hard-to-define zodiac sign debating whether or not to dive in to sink or to swim.

We won't feel refreshed by an opportunity to grow emotionally or spirituality until the Sun in Pisces has moved away from Saturn in Aquarius.

Saturn in Aquarius is nearing the final degrees of that zodiac sign, which makes it's energy extra intense, and we ought to expect a few losses — friendships, lovers, and maybe even a job or for some of us, a change in our point of view.

The heaviness of Saturn brings wisdom, and new insights can come up in our daily horoscope.

Read on to find out what's in store for your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, pull back on the caffeine, Aries as you may not need the jolt to your system. The Moon will begin it's two day transit in your sign, which can have you feeling emotionally driven and ambitious. This is a great day for exercising and getting important things accomplished. You may be prone to distractions and feeling overwhelmed if there's a lack of structure.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters your enemy territory and this can be a great thing for you if you have to debate a matter or discuss a topic you feel passionate about. You may be a bit more cut throat when it comes to dealing with associates or people in your network. If you have to play nice, try to schedule contentious talks toward the end of the week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You will be reviewing your friendships this week, as the Moon enters Aries. Some friendships you will discover aren't meant to be no matter how long you have known each other. Then, there will fast and solid relationships you develop in a short period of time without knowing why. You may find it hard to understand how things fall apart in one and come together so easily in others. Consider it par for the course today, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Strong emotions about work surface today as you long for the respect you feel you deserve from customers, coworkers and authority figures. You may feel deeply appreciated and yet under valued at the same time. It may be time to have a talk about compensation soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Why argue with someone who does not believe or value the same things that you do? You may not agree with the way someone thinks, and as tempting as it may be to point out the flaws in their arguments online, why bother? You have better things to do then to waste time trying to change someone who does not see the problem.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are on a mission to find what you are looking for and if you sense information is being withheld from you you'll super sleuth until you find it out. Today is a great day for researching and checking out information online.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters your sector of relationships, and during this time it may feel hard to get closer to a person you care about. Scheduling conflicts and time constraints may be hard to overcome until the middle of this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are on a mission to get certain things in order. A cleaning frenzy and an organizational streak may push you to start spring cleaning a bit earlier than original planned. It's a great day to schedule a donation pick up or to hire a cleaning crew to do a deep clean of your home.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You feel passionate about someone in your life and things just get better and better lately. You are drawn toward a certain energy that pulls you closer to a person you like. You may even be falling in love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't mean to be pushy when it comes to your family, but today you may find yourself on the aggressive side of things. If it seems like you're headed for an argument, Capricorn, pick your battles rather than pick fights you know you can't win or will only cause unnecessary drama.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When the Moon is in Aries and your communication sector it can be a signal to guard yourself from arguments with others. Conversations can feel contentious and difficult. Choose other forms of communication to help avoid miscommunication and typing errors.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's Moon emphasizes activity in your sector of personal property. With the Moon in Aries, you may be inclined to misplacing items or losing something of value. Try not to rush when you need to be paying closer attention to the details. Return items to their place to help you remain organized.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.