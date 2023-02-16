The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 17, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Feb 16, 2023
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, February 17, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.
Today's life path number for today is an 8, The Powerhouse, whis relates to growing stronger after a challenging time.
Today's Moon pairs nicely with this energy as it transits Capricorn, the zodic sign that rules the Devil tarot card.
With the Sun in Aquarius, the Moon in Capricorn, and life path 8 number we have a lot of Saturn energy which means we ought to be frugal and cautious with money, decisions and our wants.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Sun
Fun times are here, Aries, and with Spring around the corner you are feeling good vibes only. Nothing can get you down today because your spirits are up.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
You've got big, broad shoulders and can handle anything life sends your way. Today may deal you with an unexpected suprise that is borderline inconvenient. You've got this, Taurus. Troubles only bring out the best in you.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Magician
You've got the skills and disposition to accomplish so much more than you dare to dream. You might not solve a problem with the first try, but persistence pays. Explore a new angle to see what works.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The World
You create your own luck today by the decisions and actions you take. There's a point where you realize you can't expect life to hand you what you want on a silver platter. You decide what you want and then go for it.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Two of Pentacles
There are a few options to choose from, and you may feel some confusion as to which path you ought to take. Don't let cost be the sole determining factor. Choose what you believe you deserve and aim for quality. Verify that the investment will bring you a good return.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Two of Cups
This has been an emotional week. You've experienced a few highs and lows when it comes to the way you feel about people, places and things. You're human. Don't be so hard on yourself for experiencing waves of confusion when life has been chaotic and busy.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
Which project will you start first? You have so many irons in the fire but you need to pick just one to focus on. What's the low hanging fruit? Where do you want to start first?
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Three of Swords
Someone has stabbed you in the heart after you were loyal for so long. Their unfaithfulness toward your loyalty cuts deeply. You did not deserve to have someone treat you this way, and maybe they won't see it now. But, as you walk away from them, perhaps one day they will realize how good you were to them.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
You overextended yourself. It's time to cut back and avoid perpetuating a cycle of work that feels exhausting and underwhelming. You know where to draw the line, and it begins with the word, "No."
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Five of Pentacles
Financial problems happen to everyone. There's. more bills than money right now. This is scary, but don't worry, Capricorn. You'll find a way to make ends meet and build a small savings so that you're prepared in the future.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Fool
Rushing into something without any reservation is a sign of your total and complete trust. Still, there are a few things warning you to take caution. Be willing to hear advice even when you did not ask for it.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Star
There's a guiding light in your world and it's helping you to see the path set out by the universe for you. You may feel blind and unsure what to do next, but step-by-step you find your way.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.