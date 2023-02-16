Free Daily Horoscope For Today, February 17, 2023, All Zodiac Signs

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Your free daily horoscope for today, Friday, February 17, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Moon is in Capricorn, and the Sun is in Aquarius.

The Moon will connect with Mercury, and then Pluto which reinforces a desire for powerful change.

Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign starting Friday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, February 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Hold yourself in high regard. Today's Moon in Capricorn encourages you to connect with your inner source of strength and power. You are much more capable than you often give yourself credit for. Believe in yourself, even when you feel self-doubt.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Keep a few power quotes nearby and handy. Every once in a while a positive message encourages you to continue to do the things you know you need to do. Outer motivation helps you to remain diligent and focused. Distraction can lead you to miss a deadline. Remain intent on your goal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Share what you can, but if it gets to a point where you feel like it's too much, then pull back. Self respect is a good thing to practice. Your mind and heart know where the limits of love are. Honor your intuition and listen to your gut when it speaks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Business and pleasure do not often mix. Today, you may need to decide which type of relationship you want to pursue. A workplace romance may not be necessary. Some sparks don't produce a flame, and you need consider your long-term plans.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Having too much to do in any given day can leave you with little room for self-care and reflection. Try not to overbook yourself today. Remember that you can manage many things over a few days and not put the pressure to perform all in one single day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Joy is in the process. You feel a strong sense of commitment to a person you are romantically attached to. There are lots of ways to show a person how you feel. Make today extra special.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Home and family are where your heart are today. You may be feeling a deep connection to the things that are familiar and comforting. Today may feel like it does not require anything new, but more of the same for the sake of simplicity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Talk things through. it's not easy to say what you're feeling or how someone has hurt your heart. These conversations are necessary as they encourage you to be brave and transparent.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Money does matter. You can say as much as you want that you're not concerned about money matters. A good savings plan set into place can help you to avoid a problem when it comes up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, you are ready to take on the world. There's lots of hustle you'd like to accomplish in life. Start small and see what sticks before moving on to the next project you have on your to-do list.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You don't need to rehash the past. People may think that you are foolish for getting back with an ex after a long separation, but time does heal wounds and you have learned to value you what you have when you have it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Good friends are hard to find. You have someone in your life that is always there for you. Their rock solid love and loyalty takes your relationship to places you never have gone before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.