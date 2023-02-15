The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 16, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Thursday, February 16, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Thursday may be preparing us mentally for the weekend, but there's haste to be made and this lends itself to hard work and perseverance. The Moon will leave Sagittarius and enter the zodiac sign associated with work, career, and public status, Capricorn.

Capricorn is a Cardinal Earth zodiac sign, and the most developed of the three zodiac signs pertaining to this element in astrology. When the Moon enters Capricorn, our skin thickens. We have grit, determination and steadfastness — all personality traits we see in its archetype and glyph, the Seagoat.

Mars is exalted when it is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, so it loves to work and produce results. We are at disadvantage this week because Mars in Gemini is now out of bounds, meaning, it's beyond the 23 degree march and lacks a focal point.

Knowing that we are missing something in our lives can be the start of great change in hustle strategy. We can heed this warning by doubling down our efforts, creating the needed pivots when we feel ourselves growing frustrated or angry with lack of direction. We aren't victims when we understand our challenges, are we? So, today, thank you Moon, you've helped us out a lot!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

All work and no play? Today can be one of those days where you have to dig your heals into the dirt and get things done.

It's a tough life at times, Aries, but with Mars out of bounds this week having a project as a focal point is good for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're ready for a sweet escape, Taurus. The urge to pack your bags and set sail for a new adventure starts today.

With Venus so close to dreamy Neptune, and the Moon entering your travel sector, it may not matter to you where you go as long as it includes fun and some sun.

You are ready for a much needed mental break from all the tedious work you've accomplished this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Talk about feeling a bit ansy. Mars in your sign is stirring some inner wanderlust which can manifest as a intellectual boredom due to a need for mental stimulation.

With the Moon entering your secret sector, this might be a great time to indulge in some sci-fi shows while you get a few things done around the house. DIY or a hands-on project, here you come!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can't change the past, and a part of you also has difficulty forget it. Mars continues to stir the pot in your memory and you may even have a few toxic people in your life who won't let old mistakes be set to rest.

This can be hard on your heart, and when the Moon enters Capricorn, your partnership sector, it may not feel like you can talk about it openly with your mate. Journal your thoughts down on paper and process them first to make things feel a bit more managable.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Roll up your sleeves, Leo. It's time to get to work and tend to the details. You're starting to see a bit clearly, but the Moon in Capricorn gives you a sharp, and critical eye for details.

You'll be picking everthing apart at the seams, including a few friends. Try to be mindful that out-of-bound Mars is stirring the pot this week supercharging conversations — with the potential for arguments.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes it's easier to get things done when the job feels impersonal. You will be helping a friend or colleague complete a task and the sense of fulfillment you get from pitching is one you wanted and needed.

Helping others is your sweet spot, and with the Moon entering Capricorn, you're ready to roll up your sleeves and get to work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are a peacemaker. Sometimes you bump heads with authority figures because of your need to protect the underdog in society.

You want to help make the world a better place, and when you sense an injustice during Mars out-of-bounds, you're quick to step in and make things right.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's Moon enters your communication sector, and you're able to take a step back and focus on the facts.

This is a great time to tend to paperwork, research, organization especially if you need to prepare for a big meeting or filing a tax return this month.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can give more than you receive, and with Jupiter in Aries, you love to see others flourish and grow.

Today's Moon entering your sector of money has you dipping into your pockets giving, and giving with joy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Things start to make sense as the Moon enters your zodiac sign. It begins to approach Mercury and Pluto here, where you gain insight and motivation to do something you've not done before. The next few days are ripe for change and personal transformation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The past is behind you, but with the Moon entering your sector of hidden enemies a little bit of paranoia about loose ends could start to increase. Do your due diligence and rather than focus on the past, look to the future by making better choices each day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Things are slightly confusing at times with Venus conjunct Neptune taking place in your zodiac sign. Challenges happen, and while Mars is creating tension in your comfort zone, channel your frustration in productive way through writing, music or socializing with friends.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.