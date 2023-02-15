The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 16, 2023

What is in store for the three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 16, 2023, according to astrology?

There are many ways to understand the idea of 'luck in love,' and for three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love, what brings about great fortune is in the idea of compatibility and how much fun a couple can have together.

While some feel that luck in love comes with money, or the ability to talk to each other in deeply profound ways, others see their luckiest day in love as the day to go out on the town to eat, drink and be merry.

Our leading cosmic transit today is the Moon square Jupiter, and honestly, one doesn't even have to be madly in love for this astrological transit to make you feel like partying with your person. For three luckiest zodiac signs who love a good time, today is most definitely your best day in love this week.

And while Thursday may promise glorious good times, there will be a surprising lack of drama. Who knew such a thing could happen, a day without drama, or the need for it? Welcome to the happiest February 16, where the Moon squares benevolent Jupiter and the festivities are just about to begin.

There is one thing we need to be careful with on Thursday, and that is over indulgence. Because this transit is 'square' while the Moon is in Capricorn, the place of its debilitation, it comes with a soft warning: take the middle path.

Yes, it's wonderful to get out and have a blast, but all things in moderation, right? So, enjoy your lucky day today, zodiac signs, but don't press your luck too hard, as all good things must eventually end. Enjoy the love, the food, the experience...but don't overdo it.

Three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 16, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are one of the luckiest in love today, but take note as your love of good things can get the best of you.

Overindulgence, did you say? Why yes, you may be a tad guilty of that from time to time, and one of the things that make you ready, willing and able to glut yourself on all the fun things there are is happiness, and today, you are happy, my friend. You are in love with someone who is just like you, and while Moon square Jupiter is in control, you'll want to go the distance with that person, on this day, February 16, 2023.

This transit brings out your need to toss caution to the wind so that you can give in to your wildest passions, and lucky for you, your partner happens to be into the same thing. With the two of you on the town, you may just eat the entire street, and of course, you'll love every minute of that meal. In truth, it's a very lucky day for you, but try to keep yourself from going too far. That's all!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today, you're among the three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love. This gives you carte blanche on having a good time with friends, with your partner, and your family. You may attend a party on this day, February 16, 2023, with your partner, and you may also find that you and this person may slip off to another place, while the festivities are still going on.

It's not that you want to be alone together (even though that's nice, too) but during the Moon in Capricorn square lucky Jupiter, you'll want many experiences, not just one. This means that your hunger for excitement will be at an all time high today, and this could lead to bar-hopping or the sober version this kind of partying.

You want to be surrounded by happy people, you feel that you and your partner are up for some good, solid distraction, and today, during the Capricorn Moon square Jupiter in Aries, you'll get what you're looking for. Very lucky!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What may feel like luck is actually a well designed plan, executed by you, and successfully lived out by you and your mate. Today, as you enjoy being in the top three luckiest zodiac signs, during Moon square Jupiter, you will get that thing you've wanted for what feels like years: a break.

You may be traveling today, or even setting off on a vacation cruise; the entire plan was to get away and today is the day. You want to forget your troubles at home and spend some real-deal quality time with your partner and on February 16, 2023, you will have the chance to live it all out.

Your partner is so on board that they might as well have designed this plan themselves. All works for you and yours today, Virgo. The fun, the food, the merriment, it's all yours, and the best part is that it will be uninterrupted and drama free. Woohoo!

