3 Zodiac Signs With Peaceful Horoscopes In March 2023

Knowing that March will be a fairly peaceful month for three zodiac signs, in particular, may be happy news for all of us.

What's good to know is that the month's highlights are available to everyone and that no one is left out or slated for a 'bad' month. The stars are generous, and their influence can reach everyone; what stands out for the three signs selected as lucky enough to look forward to a 'great' month is how these signs react and perceive their good fortune.

When Mercury enters Pisces at the top of the month, communications instantly become easier. Because we have a month full of potential misunderstandings, having the gift and ability to verbalize what we believe would be the next best move will feel like a blessing.

Because we are in Pisces for most of the month, all our dealings will have a peaceful, tranquil tone. And it will be Pisces Sun that helps us get through the rougher days, such as the ones with Saturn semi-sextile Pluto or Ceres retrograde in Virgo.

With Mercury in Aquarius and Venus in Aries, we are looking at how our focus may shift and how important it is to stay on track. March will strengthen our convictions and have us standing up for what we believe in...and even if we see tempers fly, we will weather the storm with patience and understanding.

Mars in Gemini will add to our self-confidence, and our speech may become even better, more pointed and clear. And for the three zodiac signs, the chances of finding love or expanding on a love we already have are very good. Because we have matured and can think clearly and without prejudice, we will make the best of March 2023.

The three zodiac signs with peaceful horoscopes in March 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

New beginnings are the start of what drives your mind and your month, Taurus. It's as if things have finally started to kick in, and you are now taking it all very seriously but with enough humor to keep it light enough to deal with.

Important dates for you to hold this month would be March 7, 14, 16 and 20, and while these dates will place you into the mindset of productivity and success, you may also feel as though you want to take on even more work.

This month has you feeling capable and broad-minded. You work well under the heavy influence of Pisces, as it seems to temper your anger or whatever is left of it.

You've been healing your life for the last few years, and March of '23 brings a sense of completion to you. You bypass the criticism of others and move through the world with renewed style and the knowledge that you can do whatever you want if you put your mind to it.



2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This month has you making the best of a situation that might not be your preference but allows you to shine like the Sun at midday. In other words, major change is coming, and you are at the heart of that change.

You are working well with the transits this month, and being that Venus in Aries starts things out for you, you may find that your love life isn't as 'in the dumps' as you thought it was. Mercury in Pisces helps you balance all of the tensions of your life to the point where you feel like you can see the light again.

March brings great relief to you as the Sun sextile Uranus reminds you that you can still be the crazy ol' Leo that you've always been without having to censor yourself anymore.

Fortunately, Mars energy in the many transit forms it will take will give you strength rather than setting you off on an angry tirade. You will be in control of your emotions, thanks to the Pisces Sun, and as you move on into Aries, you'll feel gratitude for your life, your love, your intelligence and your ability to adapt.



3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With the Spring equinox coming up soon, it's all about renewal and trying out new things for you this month, Aquarius. You may also find that due to the presence of Mercury in transit with so many other celestial bodies, your ability to communicate is at an all-time high.

This month, you need to grab the opportunities heading your way and honor the universe for placing the moments in your path.

That means action, Aquarius. This is the month where you get the chance to put your money where your mouth is, and with Pluto entering your zodiac sign of Aquarius later in the month, you may want to sink back into your old lazy ways.

The astrology transit is a setup for you to recognize that there's no going back. Forward momentum is the key to making this month a success. Look forward to positive days on March 16, 17, 20, 23 and 28.

