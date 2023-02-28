The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Luckiest Love Horoscopes In March 2023

Getting lucky in love during March 2023 is a feat that will be well worth recording and remembering. This isn't the easiest of months for most zodiac signs, yet, we do have an entire month to live out, and it seems certain zodiac signs will escape the more negative influences.

Can love thrive in March of 2023? Of course, it can, and it will, for the lucky zodiac signs that can roll with the punches and end up smelling like a rose.

March promises; several interesting and positive transits for the lovers of the world; expect these transits come with conditions; we have to be willing to work for the love we have.

For some, that sounds like a boring waste of time and not interesting enough to capture our attention; those folks will suffer the loss of love during this time. However, for those who are ready, willing and able to do what is necessary, the outcome will be a success.

Loving days will appear at the top of the month with Venus conjunct Jupiter when Mercury enters Pisces. This is a fantastic start to the new month, and the effects will be noticeable in how we communicate with the one we love.

With this kind of strength in our pocket, the signs that will rise above during this time can take all the blows that March brings. Great days include March 2, 11, 15, 16 and 20. Signs that will benefit the most are made up of people who are headstrong and tough enough to stand up to duress. March is not for the weak of the heart.

These three zodiac signs have the luckiest horoscopes in March 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When the going gets tough, the tough get going, and that's you to a tee, Aries. You are the strongest and toughest zodiac sign, and you recognize that being strong also means being sensitive and compassionate. This month brings you the beautiful start of Venus conjunct Jupiter, which instantly sets up your month with love and hope.

You've made it a point to 'get to the point' when dealing with your romantic partner, and this new style seems to work for both of you. What will feel most successful about this month is how you work together to overcome the obstacles and how your amazing sense of timing works with your awesome and skillful ability to talk things out.

Saturn enters Pisces on the 7th, which may throw you for a moment, but you'll rapidly regain momentum, in love, as Venus sextile Mars on the 11th. Mars energy envelopes you in power, and you will, thankfully, use all of your power this month in love, healing and calm communication.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With Mercury conjunct Saturn and Mercury in Pisces coming at you at the top of the month, you'll see March as a challenge and a potential victory waiting for your action.

Love and passion rule your world this month, Gemini, and when we talk about passion, we're not necessarily talking about romantic intimacy; you will be stimulated by your partner's BRAIN this month, and if you come to think of it, that wants you're ultimately interested in.

During Venus in Pluto on the 16th, you should see a spike in commonality with your partner; there are things you didn't know about them that you will find out about today.

Venus sextile Saturn a few days later, and you'll find that you can have friendly arguments with your partner and that by the time Mercury enters Aries and the season turns to Aries sun, you and your mate will establish yourself as a single unit; you are loving, intelligent and willing to grow.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You never really think you might be among the lucky ones regarding love, but you certainly will sing a different tune throughout March. Interestingly, while the Mercury transits don't do much for your ability to communicate, you'll find that the people in your life are much happier to express themselves than they usually do.

When you listen as you listen, you'll find that you like what you hear. Your better days fall on March 8, 9, 11, 16, 17, 19 and 23, and it will be during these times that you discover something wonderful about the person you are with.

You might have doubted your ability to grow or change with the times, but good news brings confidence, and you'll feel expressly good about yourself and the condition of your love life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.