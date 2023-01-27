How To Tap Into The 'Magical' Experience That Shifts Your Worst Day Into Your Best

By Polly Wirum — Written on Jan 27, 2023
How has your year been going for you so far?
Are you living your best life, or has the universe been serving you some curveballs?
Maybe you’re ready for a new perspective to help you easily experience life’s silver lining, even when things go awry.
How to shift your perspective to see the silver lining
When things go awry it is usually because something unplanned occurs. This could be the loss of something you expected to be there for you.
It could also be an unexpected event creating havoc in your day. This happened to me on a recent retreat to Sedona, Ariz. And yes, the proximity of the well-known Sedona Energy Vortex was a factor.
The silver lining of Sedona
All around me, I see spheres of red rocks, rich red dirt, and deep green juniper trees. I am sitting near a vortex in Sedona.
This happens to be one of the silver linings in my life right now.
I prepared and packed my house, planning to be displaced for eight to 12 weeks. My dream of having the interior remodeled was finally happening.
My goal was to spend eight weeks in Sedona and two weeks in Hawaii.
I will be the first to admit, this is a bit of a dream life. I only require hiking trails, sunshine, vegan food, and Wi-Fi.
I settled on a vacation rental that was also home to rescued horses. The horses were the frosting on my cake.
After dragging the last box into storage, I drove to Sedona while listening to my favorite music with my dog.
My plan unraveled in a very frustrating way when I arrived.
When things don't go as planned
My rental had no available WiFi during the day, and very little at night.
My phone didn’t work at all and my desktop blew a circuit.
I was determined to make it work somehow, even though I needed Wi-Fi and phone service every day to work. Not to mention my mostly written book is on my desktop.
I needed to hit the pause button.
As I mentioned, unexpected challenges can arise and derail your expectations.
Sometimes experiencing a loss or being thrown off track creates space for new growth and opportunities.
If an unexpected challenge takes up time and energy, notice if you begin to feel grateful for the times when your life held more ease.
Maybe the challenge helps you let go of things that were habitual, but not meaningful.
When challenges, complications or distractions show up, it is a great time to see what you can release from your life.
What is the universe encouraging you to release? What can you do differently?
Reflection — then action
There is usually a bit of a pause when something doesn’t go as expected. We are forced to untangle our expectations from reality and this allows a whole new vision to appear.
Seeing life free of expectations brings new ideas and inspiration.
When your life experience takes on a new twist, do the following:
First, notice where you put your attention.
What are you being shown when you stop looking at the problem? Is there unexpected opportunities or support showing up in your life?
Accept that surrendering to a new life experience is part of your gift.
Release problems into the vortex
My usual practice is meditation and prayer followed by time on a trail or in a yoga class. On my first morning in Sedona, I woke up early and went for a hike. It was glorious.
There were ravens, flowing water and deer, but no people.
I felt a shift occur as I trotted up the trail. I began releasing my worries and just enjoyed the feeling of freedom.
Then it hit me. I can do my sessions outside by a vortex. They won’t be recorded, but the energy will be phenomenal.
After the hike, I did my first vortex reading. It was great!
Find space for new plans fall into place
My phone still doesn’t work in my little hut, but it almost does outside by the horses. I was offered the use of a healing studio for my group Zoom classes.
I have to be very intentional with the use of my phone and electronics. Circumstances brought me much more time outside in Sedona and I love the local yoga studio.
Some of the things that I relied on shifted and then I fell head-first into a silver-lining vortex. I have felt the energy of transformation for some time now, and it is just getting stronger.
Sedona is the perfect place for me to discover new ways of connecting and moving through the world.
Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
