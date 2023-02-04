The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 5, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, February 5, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

The Full Moon is in the zodiac sign of Leo. The Sun is in the sign of Aquarius.

When we have a Full Moon, the light is perfectly reflected back to the earth and spiritually symbolizes a release of energy. During this time, people with tarot cards often set theirs out to charge beneath the moonlight.

Pagans participate in Full Moon healing rituals and some burning sage to smudge their living spaces to eliminate negative energy. Others make moon water or light candle to do a jar spell work for healing, wealth, and prosperity.

In the next three days, as the Moon channels the intensity of Leo's energy back to planet earth, we get insight into the areas of life where fear has taken hold and release it to allow courage to take its place.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, February 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life can feel so busy today that there is hardly any time for play. Try to let the grind remove an opportunity for fun sometimes later!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You are overthinking today, and a few decisions must be made. Make a pros and cons list to see if that helps.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Things are starting to move forward, and you're feeling optimistic about the future. The spark of creativity has struck and you're ready to do what you feel passionate about.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It's hard to wait for other people to follow through. Today, don't become a victim of someone's mismanagement of time. Get done what you know you can control.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

People may not agree due to their personalities and inner needs. Best practice: don't take it personally.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Trust yourself. You have a lot more courage and ability than you realize. You may feel weak and times, but actions speak louder than fear.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

What you need is coming through for you. You have the upper hand in an area where you felt life was giving you the short end of the stick.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Feelings can be fickle. Listen to them, but also remember to compare your thoughts with the facts for clarification when needed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Good news can come from the most unreliable source. Sometimes even a person who is not trustworthy can be speaking the truth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Deception is everywhere, but what matters is knowing how to tell fact from fiction. This is why who you are around matters. Keep trustworthy friends closest to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Buy what you need. You have choices about where to spend your money. Sometimes it's best to wait and put it in the bank until you're sure what you want to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

There's tension. People love to gossip, but if you don't give them information eventually they will find someone else to talk about or somewhere else to go and stir their drama.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.