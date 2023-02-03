Welcome to the weekly tarot horoscope and card reading for all the zodiac signs from February 6 - 12, 2023. Our tarot horoscopes are here and certainly shed light on what's coming this week.

We are looking at much negativity and a few lessons on avoiding such negative thinking and dealing with mistakes made. And this week is leading us towards a major lesson in knowing we did something wrong.

There is a 'work' flavor to almost every tarot card here, and in a way, that's sort of typical of February; this is the time when we want a change in our career and daily activities.

February has us thinking that we should be set up by now, established in whatever it is we thought we'd have, and should we NOT have it, we may be up for a little stress and frustration.

Our weekly reading shows no reason for alarm, however. What is necessary for us is not about learning from a tragic mistake but how we can take responsibility for making that mistake and the power we own when we do take responsibility. This is major, friends. When we admit to our faults, we can improve on them and improve our lives.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for February 6 - 12, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Poor judgment may land you in hot water this week, Aries, as it seems that in your efforts to get something done quickly, you will either make a dire mistake or misjudge something to the degree that you will ruin it.

This week is a bit harsh for you because you won't want to admit to your mistake, and you might end up making it even worse as if to distract from your original bad choice. Advice: Keep it simple. If you fail, learn — don't rebel.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

Well, the time is finally here, which means it's time to admit something to yourself: this job is not only NOT working for you, it's everything you detest.

You feel creatively destroyed, as if you are stuck in something you can't get out of, and this week will have you making a very serious decision, one that could potentially change everything in your life. The 'death' here is the death of an old job and an old mindset. You are ready to face the unknown, but do not be scared. All of this is positive.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

While certain things in your life are going so well that you can hardly believe anything negative, you'll find that there's still a little negativity left, which will show up in the workplace.

Someone wants something of you this week, and while you are the right person to go to, you will slightly resent that you're thought of as the only one for the job; you are so much more, but you haven't found the right showcase for your talents as of yet. You will experience feelings of 'stuck-ness' this week.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

This week revolves around love and family. You may find that you are the central player in this mini-drama and that your presence is what keeps the peace. Family members will turn to you this week as you are the person who 'makes the most sense' and is the most reliable.

You may find that you enjoy being in this position and aren't feeling the obligation drain you usually do. This week puts you in the spotlight of everyone's love, and that's good enough 'pay' for you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

This card places you in the right place at the right time, and what you'll be experiencing this week is friendship, good vibes and a whole lot of sharing.

You can't rustle up a bad mood if you tried, Leo; we are all grateful for that. Your attitude this week is fresh, almost 'Spring-like,' and you may find yourself cleaning the house, making everything shine. Out with the old and in with the new. It's all good.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

This week makes you feel resigned to dealing with what you have to deal with, but with a fresh new perspective. You know you're not going to win, and rather than bemoan your fate until the day you die, you've decided to face the music and deal with it head-on.

You know you're not getting what you want, but you've consciously tried to change how you view it. You will somehow elevate yourself to the winner's status, even if it's only in your mind. You know how to survive, and you will continue to.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Failed plans and bad communications take your well-planned week and turn it into a mess. OK, it's not tragic, and you can plan the whole thing out again, but wow, this is not what you had in mind for this week.

It's not that anything terrible will happen; all of your amazing ideas will never see the light of day. So, while this week isn't going to ruin you, it will ruin your plans. You may be staying home more than you counted on, Libra.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

If you can make a concerted effort this week to keep your indulgences to a minimum, you'll find that you have taken the first step to saving your own life.

You've known that you tend to take things too far; this applies to diet, exercise, sloth, laziness, etc. you're a wildly passionate person who throws themselves into everything. That is, until a health issue appears that will place you back on track. Balance, Scorpio. Balance is what's needed in your life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You are familiar with having to wait. You are one of the most patient signs of the zodiac. However, this week will try your patience as the timing here, this week, is all about putting you on hold.

You work like a maniac; you are tried and true and oh-so diligent, and your intense efforts still don't get you the right to be seen or applauded for your skills. You will do what you do every week: work hard and receive little compensation.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

If you are the one who cuts people off this week, then that's how the cookie crumbles. You are fierce and direct, and it will be up to you to either lay someone off, tell someone that they are wrong, or direct people to do what they need to do.

You are not in the mood for friends, lovers or family this week; you are obsessed with work, and should someone not be performing up to par, then you will be the one who tells them to get a move on.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

What you'll be doing this week is avoiding criticism, as something of yours looks to be failing rather than thriving. Your friends will be the first to point out what is wrong with YOU this week, and while that's nervy and wrong of them to do such a thing, you'll take in their words, which will feel very personal.

You don't like being told what you cannot do, and you won't be even if you find yourself alone and stuck like glue to an idea that nobody likes; it matters not. Your friends think you are wasting your life, but you know better.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

In a burst of naïveté, you will endanger something of yours this week. This is just a wicked way of saying that you will be making a foolish mistake this week, and it will make you look ridiculous.

You've been here before, and looking like a dimwit doesn't bother you because you know better. What you weren't expecting, however, was for your 'big plan' to fail so epically. Next time, do your research, Pisces. Go in 'forewarned and forearmed.'

