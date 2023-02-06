Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week is here for February 6 - 12, 2023. What's in store for your sign, per astrology this week?

Mercury shifts into Aquarius and excitement builds with opportunities multiplying.

After being entrenched within a retrograde season since the start of the year, it is understandable to have so much freedom feels overwhelming.

In just a few weeks there will be a stellium in Aries which depending on where that energy is present within your natal chart will be a prominent point of growth and abundance.

This week as Vesta enters the Aries zodiac sign, the energy begins to amplify in the build-up to that astrological event.

Vesta rules both the home you live in and the one within you.

It is your deepest truth and most vulnerable need.

Vesta is the fire that sparks that gives you the energy to be who you are and to believe in your dreams.

This week joining lucky Jupiter and Juno, ruler of contracts, Vesta brings the ability to commit to what is in resonance with your truth.

At the same time, Mercury, the planet of communication, will shift into the air of Aquarius helping you to speak your mind, look for the unconventional path and not be afraid to believe in something bigger than yourself.

By tapping into and using this energy, you can see and understand that there is no limit to what is possible once you are ready for the expansiveness that it brings.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for February 6 - 12, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day this week: Tuesday, February 7th

Asteroid Vesta will shift into your zodiac sign this week making three planetary bodies within your zodiac sign. This can be hugely beneficial energy as you will be able to focus on your own needs and make your dreams a reality. Vesta represents home and your own internal fire, so use this week’s energy to reflect on these themes and how you can create more authenticity in both.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day this week: Friday, February 10th

Capricorn energy rules the luck sector of your life, this week both Pluto and Mercury converge giving you a strong dose of transformation. Pluto rules the unseen or all that rests below the surface while Mercury governs important conversations and thought processes. During this week, it is important to let yourself entertain all possibilities so that you will be guided to act on the one meant for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day this week: Saturday, February 11th

Mercury shifts into Aquarius energy this week marking a return to the lucky arena of your life. Mercury rules the mind and includes both your thoughts and communication. It helps you advocate for what you want and discuss important matters. In Aquarius, Mercury gives you the gift of words and knowing both what and how to say them. Use them with precision this week to see just how far ahead you can get in your relationship.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day this week: Tuesday, February 7th

Neptune in Pisces activities all themes involving luck within your life. Neptune is direct and represents all matters of unconditionality, dreams, and the expansiveness of possibilities. As it unites with Mercury, ruler of the mind, in Capricorn it crosses luck with your relationships. Look at your partner and the value that they bring to your life. As new opportunities in your life are drawing your attention away from your relationship, it is important to ground in the value it provides to your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day this week: Tuesday, February 7th

Vesta in Aries adds greater intensity to the energy of luck that has been surrounding you recently. Aries energy rules this part of your life which means as the month goes on and more planets shift into this zodiac sign, you will also start to see more opportunities arise. Vesta rules your own inner fire and self which means that this week is about tuning into your own truth to create greater abundance within your life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day this week: Tuesday, February 7th

The North Node in Taurus activates all themes of luck within your life as it unites with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, within Aries. These two planetary bodies combine the energies of luck and of transformation.

This also includes how intimate you are with yourself and with those in your life. To have the life you want, you must let yourself take that risk. There is a reason that transformation and intimacy are so closely tied.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day this week: Saturday, February 11th

Aquarius energy rules the part of your life that governs self-expression and creativity, with Mercury shifting into this sign in the coming days it is a chance to step out of any ruts that you have been in.

Mercury rules all matters of thoughts and conversations. As it shifts into Aquarius you will become inspired to own your truth more deeply and to step into your own creative self more deeply. The more you are naturally yourself, the more you will attract what is meant for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day this week: Tuesday, February 7th

Vesta is the asteroid that governs the home you live within and the home within yourself. In Aries, you are inspired to focus more on what health means in your life.

Aries energy rules all matters of health which includes mental, emotional, physical, and even spiritual; both for yourself and even within a relationship. This is going to represent a major key area for you as you learn the secret to having what you want is solely based on the growth of improving your health.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day this week: Saturday, February 11th

Mercury, the ruler of the mind, shifts into Aquarius this week, and is amping up the need to bring things out into the light and talk about them.

Mercury is the planet that governs how you think and how you speak while Aquarian energy rules your communication sector, meaning that in the week ahead conversations are deeply connected to the abundance that you can create. Never underestimate the power of your words.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day this week: Wednesday, February 8th

The Moon rules your emotional self and truth. This week, as it spends time in the zodiac sign of Virgo, you can find luck within these feelings.

Learning to validate and honor your emotions is an important part of your growth, this week’s energy of the universe shows you that as you do, you start to uncover the gold that exists there. Never dismiss a feeling as unimportant, especially if it reveals to you the answer you have been searching for.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day this week: Friday, February 9th

The Moon in Libra this week offers you a wonderful opportunity to embrace the lucky moments and abundance around you.

The Moon rules your emotional self while Libra helps to expand your life in all the best possible ways. As the Moon shifts through this zodiac sign, you will receive a boost of confidence, allowing you to tackle anything that comes up and feel on top of the world.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day this week: Tuesday, February 7th

You have been preparing for this year for quite a while and even if you are not aware of it yet, there are some major changes taking place in your life.

In just a few weeks the Aries stellium will occur within your value sector promising a big promotion, raise, or other venture which will end up having a huge financial payoff. Use this week to prepare and make sure you represent your authentic self in the process.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.