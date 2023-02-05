The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve, February 6 - 12, 2023

The week of February 6, 2023, when four zodiac signs see their relationships improving, Mercury shifts into Aquarius. At the same time, asteroid Vesta joins in gathering planets within the sign of Aries, bringing huge opportunities to deepen your relationship and commitment.

Aquarius is the sign of the rebel, while Aries is the leader initiating a time of being able to break free from patterns of thinking that have kept you from embracing what it is you want from love.

In the week ahead, a monumental shift will occur within yourself and ripple out to your relationship.

This comes down to how much you let fear, doubt or feelings of unworthiness affect your decisions in your romantic life.

Whenever you are doing something, you have never done before or even something that has not turned out well in the past, it is normal and natural to be scared, but it does not mean it will do any good.

To have the life you desire, which includes that amazing relationship, is about accepting when things are good and when they are peaceful.

Allow yourself this week to take that leap, be vulnerable, say yes or even go all in on a commitment, not because you must, but because you know you are worthy of being happy.

Knowing that you are worthy of receiving all you desire finally opens you up to receive it.

The four zodiac signs whose relationships improve the week of February 6 - 12, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week, the positive energy amplifies within your romantic life as asteroid Vesta joins Jupiter and Juno here. Jupiter, the planet of abundance and Juno, an asteroid that governs marriage, has been bringing positive changes to your love life.

But this week, as Vesta, ruler of your internal fire and home, shifts to this zodiac sign, you will start to see even more developments within your relationship. There is some reluctance or fear in moving forward in your relationship, especially if it feels like it is progressing quickly. Part of this astrology is helping you, not self-sabotage the happiness you have spent so long seeking and building.

With all these planets in Aries, the sign that rules your romantic sector, it means important things are coming, and with the pioneer energy of this fire sign, it will be happening quite quickly. Let yourself seize this opportunity and take advantage of the stars aligning in your romantic favor. Instead of being skeptical over things, take a turn for the positive instead of seeing it as everything you have always deserved is finally happening. Make sure that you trust happiness even more than you have your doubts.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Mercury, the master of the mind, returns to Aquarius this week, helping you to express your dreams and desires more authentically. It also helps put your partner in the same frame of mind, which means finding common ground and understanding will be easier.

Mercury rules how you think and talk about things. When it comes to conversations, you need time to reflect before you are ready to speak on something, trusting that your genuine feelings are coming through and not fears or even an attempt to keep yourself safe.

As Saturn prepares to leave your zodiac sign and the area of your home and family is lit up by Uranus in Taurus, Vesta, an asteroid that rules this area of your life, is shifting into Aries, bringing up important and positive conversations.

You are on the brink of having important conversations about sharing your space. Whether it is full-on moving in, spending weekends together or even some other arrangement, a change is coming to the commitment and nature of your romantic relationship.

It is positive, but it feels like you have some negative feelings involving sharing space that must be dealt with first. If it is an issue of alone time or of making sure you will not lose yourself again, let yourself speak about that so that nothing stops you from finally seizing all the love you have ever desired.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Mercury in Aquarius this week brings the focus of communication to your romantic relationship. Mercury rules communication, and Aquarius governs romance, so together, it means that whether it is internal reflecting or having some important conversations, this week, it is important to start opening up more to your partner. The Aries stellium is preparing to peak in just a few weeks within your luck and expansion arena of your life.

This brings only good things, but you will have to take a chance to receive them. Everything you want is possible, but not if you are still looking at love through any old lens you have had. This means not all people are the same, not every relationship is destined to become boring, and not everyone cheats.

When you use all these statements, you are giving yourself an excuse not to try based on your internal fears. Instead, believe that it is possible. Allow yourself to communicate your deepest feelings and needs. Be vulnerable to the point of being scared. And try new things. Book that trip, sign up for that class, and do the things that feel like you are creating more of the life you love because then the relationship will follow.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may feel challenged by how life is changing around you, but you must keep reminding yourself it is all positive. It is all part of delivering to you precisely where you are meant to be and with whom. The very things that you have been afraid of are also those that will set you free.

You cannot be free if your fears hold you back. This week another planet enters Aries, which means you are one step closer to whatever substantial change will occur around the Aries stellium this month which peaks on the 22nd. Aries governs the part of your life that rules marriage, children, joy, and self-expression. Jupiter will be in Aries until May, helping to expand this area of your life, but Juno, Vesta, and soon Venus are here to bring your relationship to the next level.

It may seem that what you had hoped would be a slow, gradual path suddenly feels like it is leading to a leap of faith of not being able to travel down this trajectory any longer, but instead, a decision must be made.

This is about a more fulfilling relationship, a deeper commitment and even children if that is something you desire. You are being handed everything you have ever wanted; you must only make sure to grab on and not let go. When you know you are worthy of receiving it, nothing and no one can take it away from you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.