Welcome to the weekly horoscope and astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting February 6 to February 12, 2023.

We are surrounded by incredibly active transits this week. While some of our reading may be geared toward how we can help ourselves, we must consider the cosmic influences surrounding us.

This week, our first power boost comes right at the beginning, with the Moon in Leo. This is a good start, as it sets us on our weekly course, attitude-wise.

This Leo moon happens also to be a Full Moon, so expect the beginning of the week to feel more promising than it may turn out to be. We quickly walk into Mercury sextile Neptune, which may make us think we can do more than we can, and the moon opposes Venus to let us know our limits.

This week will come with much stop-and-go, meaning we will feel confident enough to proceed, but we will find enough resistance during the week that we might cave under pressure depending on who WE are.

This week can be great but will be filled with roadblocks; can we press past the blockage and break the barrier, or will we stay at home, sticking it out, waiting for our big break to come? Let's see what happens. However, there is a theme here: "don't give up."

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for February 6 - 12, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 199)

This week has you fighting for your rights, Aries. You know you have done something good, and it's not that you want praise for it, but you'd like to be acknowledged as opposed to being ignored.

And it sure will feel as though you're being ignored during this time. You carry a distinct sense of unfairness with you, and if you have to take a stand, you will give all of your heart and soul. You are not going down this week, nah ah, no way.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 209)

You may feel as though you can't live with it and can't live without it this week, Taurus, which refers to your job situation. You do not like it, and outside of the fact that you're not making enough money doing this thing that you already do not love, you'll be facing yourself in the mirror this week, asking yourself WHY. Why are you putting yourself through all this? It would be best if you had changed, but you are fearful of starting that mechanism up. What are you afraid of, Taurus?

Gemini

(May 21 - June 209)

When things don't go right in your professional world, you sometimes take to...cheating. Yes, that is right, and while you don't necessarily think of it as cheating, what you will be doing this week is finding a way to 'even out' what you think is an unbalance at work. You will do something shady and possibly illegal; it's not the stuff that will hurt anyone, but it might just get you ahead of the game. Since you don't feel bad or guilty about breaking the rules, things should work fine for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 229)

You have learned that if you don't get it done, then nobody will. Not to mention that you feel you are the only one in your circle who can get it done and do it the right way. You will be a little more selfish this week than usual because you feel that to put things into their proper places, somebody has to 'take over' and be the boss. That's your job this week, Cancer. Guide and protect us, please.

Leo

(July 23 - August 229)

Your week will be spent happily on your own. You need no opinion this week, and your hunger for friendship is dim, at best. You feel better about being with your things than with people. And who's to stop you? Your things are pleasant and fun, and should you decide that you like things more than people this week, that works out because you have many things, and they are all considered your 'friends.'

Virgo

(August 23 - September 229)

You will do whatever it takes to have fun this week, as you're starting to do that thing people do now and then with their time: they invest all of it in worry, speculation and fear of a looming end. Negative much? Well, OK, that's the point: you know you're negative, and you want to change it simply so that you can survive. You are endlessly clever when finding new distractions so that you will have a fairly good week. About time!

Libra

(September 23 - October 229)

You will reject the guidance of someone who wants to help you with something. But the thing is...you didn't ask for their help, so anything that even slightly resembles unsolicited advice makes you want to tear your hair out. You will do your thing, your way, this week, and even if you end up looking like a bit of a fool, you won't care because you are all about being happy, and that doesn't include doing what others want you to do.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 219)

Just in case people in your life don't know you are a passionate and fierce control freak, this week will certainly drive the point home. You are standing for nothing this week, Scorpio. You feel as though everything and everyone in your life has become so lazy and stunted that nobody cares about anything anymore. To make a point, you will go out of your way to say the most daring, most cutting things imaginable because, for some reason, you think that's what works best with people.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 219)

Only one thing hurts you, Sagittarius, and it's your constant desire to judge everything and everyone around you. You drive yourself crazy, and sometimes, you don't even like yourself because of it. This week will have you juxtaposed between two things you are not fond of. You will have to choose the better of the two, but you will end up condemning both. This puts you back at the start, where you don't feel you deserve to go. Relax your judging, Sagittarius; the only you're hurting is yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 199)

Of all the zodiac signs, it looks like you're the one who gets to smell like a rose during the week of February 6 - 12, 2023. Because you caught on to the fact that very few people are actually listening to you or taking you seriously, you'll find paradise, and that heaven will be in your head. This means that during the week, you will take it upon yourself to be the one who makes you happy; no more relying on others. No more depending on someone else to make you feel good. You'll do that on your own.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 189)

You may be pretty slick this week as you snag something valuable for a low price. This is the week for bargains and small accomplishments, Aquarius, and the little things tend to make you feel good. This week had very few problems for you, so try not to look for them. It's a good week for counting your blessings; gratitude pays off big time. You will be further rewarded if you show the universe that you are grateful and appreciative.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 209)

The week leads up to the end of the week. While that's all the 'duh' in the world, what this means is that by the time this week is over, you'll have done all you could to make it a great one. Your inner 'compulsive worker' will be kicking in, and while that means toil and physical effort, it also means great success and creative productivity. You'll walk away from this week thinking that you did a good job and that all is well. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.