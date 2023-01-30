Welcome to the Weekly Horoscope reading for all zodiac signs, starting January 29 - February 4, 2023. After an especially interesting week prior, this week may feel anticlimactic.

We've got a lot of Gemini energy happening this week, and while that may bring about some confusion, it might also get us to 'person up' and speak our truths.

We're also, not so coincidentally, working with a lot of Venus energy, so between 'speaking up' and 'wanting a good love life,' we may find that this week gives us some of what we're looking for.

We need to be aware that, while we're concentrating on our love lives, other things need immediate attention, and we will have to tend to these matters...or else.

We are looking at new love for some and the possibility of a new job situation for others. There's also this Mercury trine Uranus vibe that seems to stick to everything this week, and that might be our most damaging transit, even though Moon trine Pluto would love to man that throne.

This week brings ego clashes as well as arrogant and impulsive behavior. We will be frustrated through some of this week and may end up not getting what we want. We are pushing towards the end of the week when Venus square Mars promises everything will be alright.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For January 30 - February 5, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week opens the door to a new experience of love for you, Aries, as you and someone you know will suddenly find yourself having 'feelings' for one another. This is a surprise for you, but it seems good, and your gut feeling tells you to proceed. And so, you do, fearlessly, as you do with everything you put yourself into. This week has you taking a chance at love and succeeding. How nice.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week has you accepting an opportunity. You aren't sure if this is the best thing for you to do, but it sure does seem like it's got growth potential; what troubles you is that you don't know if you have the patience to deal with the investment of more time and money. Still, in all, the way things look, you've been wanting to be more involved, and this opportunity will alleviate that desire for you. Expect to take a risk this week simply because you can.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll spend most of this week reviewing your work and waiting for 'the next move.' This means there's little to do right now, as you've done all that's needed over the last few weeks. It's not that you have time off, but whatever you're working on now will only 'bear fruit' later. And so, this week is about patience, about hoping for the best, and about waiting.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Don't be surprised if you find yourself doing the work of two people this week, as it seems that someone in your life left you a little too much to deal with, and being that there's no one else to dump their load on, it all falls on you, and you have to make the move. You might carry a little resentment with you this week as you want to live and do your own thing. That will be postponed until a later time. Sorry, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may be at the tail end of a breakup, and as you cross the threshold into February, it makes you feel as though time isn't on your side on this one. You feel like your strength is returning, but you don't know if you're all that ready to take on your old position as 'fun person in chief.' In all honesty, you should spend a few days of this week alone, on your own, to heal fully.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You need to take what you can get before things get any worse regarding your job and paycheck. You are doing well right now, and even though you feel as though nobody appreciates what you do, the reality is that you are irreplaceable. That, too, bugs you because you know it, and you want to be paid for your exceptional skill. The problem is that you've shown your people that you don't fight for your wages, which has established you as a pushover.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your week may come with your resentment for whomever it is that puts you in the position you're in right now. This could imply that you acted on someone's recommendation, and now you're miserable because you can't get out of it. It could be having to do some public speaking, a thing you dread, or participating in something you believe to be thankless.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If anyone is the gregarious 'elder' today, it's you, regardless of age. You are the friend that your buds turn to today because, so far, you've proven to be the most loyal and honest friend they have. You can put out a LOT of love this week, which will be very cherished. Your attitude is helpful, as well, as you keep the door open for those who need you this week. You are the proverbial 'best friend.'

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're getting a free pass this week, Sagittarius, as things seem to all be going your way. And, as they say, great power comes with great responsibility, so you'll have to decide how much of this great week you want to spend is great, as opposed to worrying or overthinking. In other words, the world is yours, which implies that you are part of what makes that world work. You can have it all this week, or you can lose it. Opt for the successful choice.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Confidence is the name of the game for you this week, Capricorn, as you see February as simply another chance to get it right, and generally, you do get it right. This week will offer you many options, and you will go for the ones that work the best with your personality and schedule. Nothing is impossible for you, and you feel very optimistic about both the future and the present. Keep an eye on the prize and a good handle on your eating habits. Stay healthy!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You feel that, on a certain subject, you've done all you can, and now it's up to 'the other person' to do what they will with the situation. This could be romantic or familiar, but your attention will be required. You will do what is necessary but no more, as you feel like you're starting to lose interest in playing too much more of an important role. You are about ready to bail. You did what you could, it was good, and now, you can give no more.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may be feeling a bit under the weather this week, Pisces. There's nothing to worry about, but there's a vibe that wants you to take care of yourself. You have been overworked and may have even loved every moment of it.

However, you may also have overestimated your ability to go-go-go at the pace you've been keeping up, and now, this week is telling you to kick back and think about yourself. Take time for yourself this week, and remember to eat well and hydrate!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.