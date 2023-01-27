Welcome to the weekly tarot horoscope reading for January 30 - February 5, 2023.

It's interesting how the 'cusp' between January and February seems to take hold of us; we think of February as the time when all of our original January resolutions must be in place.

Of course, that's rarely the situation. Because January has us putting so much pressure on ourselves to be better, look better, eat healthier, make more money, etc., we feel that if we haven't accomplished at least one of those goals, we're flat-out losers.

Of course, we're no such thing, but you can't beat the human mind when it's on a self-destruction tear.

The tarot cards are looking quite good, for the most part. We're still involved in that 'expectation game,' which means that one of the things that could take good energy away from our week is how much we 'expect' to happen.

We do a lot of that; we expect and set ourselves up for the success of that expectation. So, what happens when the expectation doesn't pan through? We sink into disappointment. We'll be seeing a bit of that this week. The disappointment that comes as a result of raising our expectations a little too high.

Then again, this is very much the week where we come to terms with that, meaning, sure, we might be expecting too much here or there, but what about literally speaking up for what we believe we deserve. What is fair?

That's where this week comes in, like gangbusters. Many people will work hard this week and realize, "Hey, I need more money for this great work!" And that's where things get interesting...

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for January 30 - February 5, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

This week holds much in store for you, Aries, as you will feel elevated by good fortune. You feel young and refreshed; something must have happened. There's something new in your life, giving you life in return.

You feel happy and capable this week, and there may be a bit of 'fanfare' involved with how you present yourself. You want to show off your good fortune; honestly, your presence this week will do many people well.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

As you walk into the second month of the year, you need to tap into all that is spiritual; you'll be taking the time to 'go inward' and reflect upon what makes you feel content in this life. You will be making a few resolutions this week as well, and this card has you doing a deep dive into all that you now recognize as negative energy. You will rid yourself of this energy through meditation and contemplation.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

This week has you checking in with your feminine energy, meaning you will use your nurturing skills and intuition to be there for someone else.

You are the person someone will turn to this week, but they are coming to you for comfort and wisdom, and that is exactly what you'll be able to provide for them. You are all about the soft touch and the gentle nudge, meaning you are accessible, kind and open, and if you need to help, you will.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Well, this one's on you, Cancer. This horoscope card suggests that you can have it any way you wish, good or bad and that if you are brave enough to go for the 'good,' you will indeed receive the good. If you can get past your limitations, you will be able to carve a niche for yourself that will continue to bring you great luck and excitement. Positive energy is there for you, so grab it...all.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

If there's one thing this week has in store for you in terms of life lessons, it's that, in your case, it's best to throw yourself into your work as this kind of concentration brings out the best in you.

You are easily distracted; work keeps you focused, and your work is highly creative and extremely satisfying. So, the lesson here is that it's good to be swallowed up by something you love as it gives you strength and stamina. You are yourself when you are working.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

This week will have you feeling content with what you have, even if it's not exactly what you wanted. You are coming to terms with the idea that your life didn't turn out as you expected; well, welcome to the club, Virgo...it happens.

But this week, you will rise above the idea that this is something to fret about. When you look at your life as it is right now, you'll find nothing to complain about; you feel pretty dang blessed when you think about it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

It may not be the most productive week you've known, but you will get a few tiresome chores done. What's going on here is that this card implies hard work and very little payoff.

You work much harder than you are paid for, and you'll notice this during the week. It might inspire you to ask for a raise, as it seems you deserve it. Do not worry, Libra...you will be noticed. You may feel left out, but your time for recompense is coming very soon.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

When we pull The Tower, reversed, we breathe a tiny sigh of relief that it isn't The Tower, upright. This means that you'll be involved with something this week that has the potential of becoming the worst disaster you know. It's a warning to 'get out now,' to extract yourself from a project that looks to be on its way to a fiery ending, yet no one seems to notice. This card means it could be worse...so don't let it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Right now, you are owed a lot of money, which could imply that there is money for you to have, but you have to get up the nerve to ask for it.

You are good at producing creative works but need to improve at asking for compensation, and this horoscope tarot lets you know that you better ask for what you deserve or suffer the consequences of never being paid what you are worth. Open up your mouth and talk about money. Do not be afraid.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

It's one of those 'close, but no cigar' weeks for you, as you try and try, but you need to get farther. There is nothing here to worry about. It's merely another week that employs your full arsenal of talents.

However, the reward for your efforts could be better...and that's OK, too. What you do, looks to others like amazing work, but your victory parade is about to occur sometime this week.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

This week has made you slightly confused because you feel as though every time you take a step forward, something comes up that causes you to take another two steps backward.

You feel like you're doing good work and being loved and compassionate, but that thing called 'life' keeps popping up and getting in your way. So, this week is about great, noble efforts and very little momentum. Hang tight; this will pass.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

It could be the Ten of Swords, upright, but it isn't, so we look to the bright side when possible. This tarot horoscopes card implies that your anger and defeat are holding you up. You are mad at something this week, and it's starting to become your everyday experience.

You sleep thinking about this anger, and you wake thinking about it — it has become your lifestyle, making you sick. Once you notice how your anger deforms you, you will begin the process of healing.

